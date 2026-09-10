Texans' Week 1 Consensus NFL Power Rankings: How Houston Stacks Up

The Houston Texans are just days away from kicking off their 2026 campaign against the Buffalo Bills, which might mark the beginning of what has the chance to be a special year for this team in its 25th season as a franchise.

However, when surveying several analysts and outlets about the Texans and their standing heading into the new year, there are some differing opinions on what this season could look like for Houston.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) shakes hands with head coach DeMeco Ryans before playing agains the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some see this Texans roster with a true Super Bowl ceiling and one of the most talented units in the NFL. Others, however, don't view this team as being quite as strong, and perhaps a bit limited because of their lack of offensive firepower.

That consensus surrounding the Texans will likely become a bit clearer as we get deeper into the regular season and a few games are under their belt. However, as we wait for Houston's year to officially kick off, let's look to a handful of media outlets to see where they're ranking this Texans team amongst the other 31 in their latest power rankings.

Sports Illustrated: 3rd

Conor Orr tends to have a ton of belief in this Texans roster for 2026, which is largely because of the improvements he foresees for this offense despite their recent injury suffered to wide receiver Jayden Higgins:

"My prospective Super Bowl champion begins the season at No. 3. No team on this list is infallible, and Houston’s skill-position injuries are mounting at a less-than-ideal time. I still think the Texans don’t need much from the offense; just an efficient running game and a managerial attitude when the defense isn’t destroying people. Too simplistic? Maybe, but OC Nick Caley called a better offense in 2025 than he was given credit for."

Nick Shook doesn't have a ton of optimism for Houston's passing game. However, that's not to say he doesn't like what this rushing attack has developed into after a busy offseason trying to tweak that area of their offense.

"The loss of WR Jayden Higgins prompted a late trade for Kayshon Boutte, lowering my expectations for Houston's passing attack. This team still boasts an elite defense, though, and if the starting offense can produce in the running game like it did in brief preseason outings, the Texans will be fine."

ESPN: 10th

Within ESPN's polling amongst analysts and beat writers, the Texans barely stretched into the top 10. D.J. Bien-Aime pointed out an interesting note as it relates to C.J. Stroud's standing amongst Houston's best quarterbacks in franchise history.

"If Stroud throws for 3,663 passing yards in 2026, he'll pass Deshaun Watson (14,539) and move into second place in Texans' history. Stroud (10,876) currently sits behind David Carr (13,391) at fourth overall, while Matt Schaub is well ahead at No. 1 (23,221). Another category to watch is passing touchdowns in franchise history. Stroud is third with 62, but if he goes nuclear and tosses at least 43 touchdown passes, he'll also pass Watson (104) for second. Schaub leads with 124."

The Athletic: 7th

Chad Graff and Josh Kendall left no questions unanswered for the Texans defense— which tends to be a similar opinion to many heading into this season. The bigger concerns reside on the offensive end.

"There’s no defensive line in the NFL more feared than the Texans’, which boasts an embarrassment of riches after adding Jadeveon Clowney to a group that already featured Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. So we know the defense should be very good. The big question is what can C.J. Stroud do in Year 4 after his 2025 campaign ended with a terrible playoff performance. They may have to win games 17-14."

CBS Sports: 11th

Pete Prisco circles one name on the Texans' roster with the biggest season on the horizon, and a big reason as to why Houston failed to even reach his top 10 teams: quarterback C.J. Stroud.

"We know the defense will be dominant, so it's all about the offense. More specifically, it's about C.J. Stroud. He has to be better."

FOX Sports: 11th

Ralph Vacchiano, rather than pointing the finger at Stroud, instead looks at this Texans wide receiver unit as a concern following the recent injury suffered to Jayden Higgins, and thus places Houston outside of the top 10.

"They had hope that WR Jayden Higgins would emerge as a much-needed No. 2 WR, but a torn ACL ruined that. Their league-best defense is going to have to do a lot of the heavy lifting again."

NBC Sports: 3rd

Mike Florio kept things short and sweet as it relates to the Texans: he's clearly high on them, yet he needs to see some more from the offense to rank them even higher.

"If the offense is just a little bit better, they could be a Super Bowl team."

The Ringer: 4th

Diante Lee sees no reason to doubt the Texans' defense and the depth that they boast on that side of the ball, and thus slots them into the top five. Offensively, though, he wants to see some clear results early on in the season.

"The Texans’ starting defense is without any obvious holes, and they might have the best lineup of second-string defensive players in football... But Houston’s defense isn’t the unit that needs to justify this team’s top-five ranking... This offense needs to make a statement early on. If it doesn’t, my impression is that it’ll go through the same kind of season all over again."

Pro Football Focus: 6th

Bradley Locker circled one noteworthy stat that needs to improve for the Texans to reach their true ceiling in 2026: explosive play rate, where their offense ranked within the bottom six teams in the NFL last season.

"Houston’s defense was one of the most defining units of the entire 2025 season, and the group looks extremely stout yet again... Houston’s offense — especially quarterback C.J. Stroud— looks to perform better after a playoff flameout, with addition David Montgomery and an updated offensive line changing the equation. DeMeco Ryans’ defense sets a high floor for Houston, although the team’s ceiling will ultimately be dictated by what the other side of the ball can achieve after placing 27th in explosive play rate last year."

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