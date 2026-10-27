Texans Week 8 Consensus Power Rankings: Where Houston Ranks at the Bye

The Houston Texans felt like they had all the momentum behind them after they had logged back-to-back wins in Weeks 5 and 6 heading into this past weekend against the New York Giants.

Then, the Texans were quickly hit with a bit of a brutal reality check Houston would fall in overtime fashion to the same Giants team they were projected to beat by more than a touchdown, and now find themselves at a 2-5 record after seven weeks because of it.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) watches the New York Giants offense in the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, let's sort through a new batch of consensus power rankings to see just where the Texans stack up around the league as they head into their Week 8 bye:

Sports Illustrated: 21st

Last Week's Ranking: 14th

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr was extremely high on the Texans entering the year, having them as high as within the top five teams in the NFL before Week 1. Fast forward to this week, though, and he's got them all the way outside of the top 20.

"I know great defenses are difficult to maintain from year to year, but the Texans’ fall from grace remains one of the most stunning moments in recent history. J.J. McCarthy would have been ripped to shreds by almost the exact same cast of characters a year ago (no offense). How do you not evolve over the course of an offseason?"

Last Week's Ranking: 14th

Nick Shook turns out to be the most bullish on the Texans within our consensus power rankings, given that he's the only one to slot Houston inside the top 20––even after the events of this past weekend's overtime loss to New York.

"Another tough loss has landed on the Texans’ ledger, reducing their room for error going forward. It’s fair to say this defense is no longer deserving of its respected reputation -- especially when reflecting on how Devin Singletary ran through the heart of the unit to a game-winning touchdown. I do believe C.J. Stroud will continue to keep them competitive. I’m keeping an eye on that connection with Marvin Harrison Jr. too; Stroud’s touchdown pass to Harrison on Sunday was exquisite."

ESPN: 21st

Last Week's Ranking: 16th

ESPN's writers placed the Texans just outside of the top 20 in their respective rankings. D.J. Bien-Aime was tasked with choosing Houston's best offseason addition through seven weeks, and he chose none other than Foster Moreau.

"The Texans didn't have many big offseason acquisitions, but Moreau has provided help in the run game. And he has been a good red zone threat with three total touchdowns. Moreau has played 43% of the snaps, eating into the playing time of tight end Dalton Schultz, who is down from 70% in 2025 to 57% this season. Moreau helps Houston's offense not be predictable when he's in the game. Even though Houston has just two wins, its offense is averaging 24 points per game. And Moreau is a noteworthy part of the unit"

The Athletic: 22nd

Last Week's Ranking: 17th

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff have the Texans at the lowest mark on our consensus rankings at 22nd, largely because of the holes this once-elite defense has proven to have all around the unit.

"The Texans were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders. Their defense was supposed to be among the best in the NFL. Instead, the unit ranks 24th in EPA per play and has gone from generating the second-most pressure in the league to the ninth most."

CBS Sports: 21st

Last Week's Ranking: 15th

Pete Prisco seems to be a bit more pessimistic on the Texans' chances to rally back from their 2-5 record, noting that this weekend's loss to New York might be a death blow to their hopes of claiming the AFC South.

"Losing at home to the Giants just might be the death blow in their chances of winning the AFC South. The defense just isn't good enough."

FOX Sports: 21st

Last Week's Ranking: 19th

Ralph Vacchiano does consider the Texans to be "much-improved" from the state they were at this time three weeks ago. However, it didn't stop him from also throwing them outside of their top 20 teams as DeMeco Ryans' defense continues to show they aren't at their same status from 2025.

"The Texans are undoubtedly a much-improved team over the past three weeks and can take comfort in that as they head into their bye week. But here’s their reality: It was always going to be tough, if not impossible, to rebound from an 0-4 start. The upstart Giants showed them how hard on Sunday by running all over them. The loss was bad enough, but giving up 420 yards to a Giants team starting its third QB this season? This Texans' defense just hasn’t been good enough and now the club is operating the rest of the season with almost no margin for error."

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