The Kayshon Boutte Trade Creates One Hidden Problem for Texans

After 2025 second-round pick Jayden Higgins suffered a season-ending torn ACL in training camp last month, the Houston Texans didn't want to wait much longer to add some additional depth in their wide receiver room.

Therefore, the Texans went out to add Kayshon Boutte from the New England Patriots in exchange for safety Jaylen Reed and a seventh-round pick; a move bringingb depth to the position, and could end up benefitting the room immensely after Houston's No. 2 wideout would be deemed out for the year.

But while the move looks like a strong one on paper, the decision to add Boutte does add a slight bit of underlying problem that could add some questions as to what this wide receiver room looks like moving past this year. And that's because of Boutte's expiring contract that he's signed onto.

The Problem That Kayshon Boutte's Addition Creates for Texans

When looking at the Texans' receiver room and their contract status entering Week 1, they've got six names signed on, and four of them are now on an expiring deal: Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell and Jared Wayne.

For this season, they're armed with a solid group of depth that can keep them afloat for as long as Higgins is sidelined. But once next offseason hits, the Texans will be tasked with some tough decisions as to who they want to keep and who they're willing to pay on a second contract.

Of all four options, the name that sticks out as the most likely priority is Xavier Hutchinson. He's gotten better and more involved each year he's been in this Texans offense alongside draft classmate C.J. Stroud. He will continue to be a featured part of the room this year with Higgins out and could be re-signed for an affordable rate.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) catches a ball and warm-ups before the Houston Texans played the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But then, the Texans also have the dilemma of whether or not they want to keep Boutte and/or Dell after the season; both of whom will fill a similar outside receiver role as Hutchinson, which might make it hard to imagine all three making it back onboard for 2027.

Especially as the Texans are due to negotiate new deals for C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and potentially guys like Danielle Hunter, Kamari Lassiter, and Calen Bullock, that cap space will become increasingly valuable so Houston's core pieces can remain onboard.

So then, the Texans would have a choice of whether they'd want to keep Boutte onboard for longer than just one season, or simply use him as a rental.

Perhaps it could rely upon how strongly he produces, which could end up with a third-straight 500-yard season like he had been doing in New England. But there's also a chance where the Texans' financial situation simply can't keep him around for more than just this season.

Bottom Line

The good news is, the Texans only gave up a backup safety and a seventh-round pick to bring on Boutte for this season. So if he does end up leaving next offseason once he's a free agent, Houston's asset pool won't be affected much.

It does feel like that outcome of Boutte's tenure in Houston being just one season is pretty possible, though. Especially as the Texans' receiving core will be healthier next year upon Higgins' return, perhaps the front office won't view him as a long-term piece of the puzzle.

At the very least, it's tough to expect the trio of Boutte, Hutchinson, and Dell to be back for another season alongside the top three names at the position of Collins, Higgins, and Noel. So don't get too attached to what this position group looks like heading into this 2026 campaign.

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