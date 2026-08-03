Top 25 Texans of 2026: S Reed Blankenship Checks In at No. 11

We're continuing with our ranking for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, surveying who on this year's roster will be the most impactful players across all three phases.

And we're now right on the edge of the top 10 spots, having just sorted through a few names who were right on the cusp of falling into that range, such as defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, and running back David Montgomery ranking at 13th and 12th, respectively.

But this time, we're turning our attention back to the defensive side of the ball at No. 11 with the final newcomer brought in from this offseason— that being safety Reed Blankenship, who comes aboard the Texans after spending four years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Why Reed Blankenship Is So Important

The Texans' defense last season was dominant in several aspects. Whether it be shutting down the run, commanding one of the best pass rushes in the entire NFL, or simply being lockdown in pass coverage, Houston was right there with the Seattle Seahawks to be considered the best collective unit in the NFL.

But the one area of their defense that was a bit of a revolving door last year was their strong safety spot. Between injuries ravaging the unit, fit issues, or even cuts taking place in the form of C.J. Gardner-Johnson's brief three-game stint with Houston, the Texans never quite had a stable second safety to pair next to Calen Bullock.

Fast forward to this offseason, and now they do. The Texans invested big-time into their safety unit by locking up Reed Blankenship on a three-year, $24 million deal, and have ensured themselves not to have a repeat of last year's uncertainty at the position.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Reed Blankenship (6) arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blankenship can fit right into this defense as a standout leader, hard-hitting defensive back, and has been pretty durable throughout his four years in the league––having played in 15 games or more throughout the last three seasons.

Adding him next to guys like Bullock, Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre might just certify this group as the best collective secondary in the NFL, hands down.

Blankenship's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

- Works great downhill and in run support

- Great leadership qualities that fit right into this Texans defense

- Has emerged into a bit of a ball hawk; nine interceptions in four years

Weaknesses

- Lacks high-end speed you'd like out of a safety

- Has seen production dip gradually since 2023

- Ranks poorly via PFF (92nd/98 safeties in 2025); do with that what you will

What Happens if Blankenship Gets Hurt?

This would be pretty tough for the Texans' defense to stomach, considering it would essentially bring this defensive unit back to the state it was in 2025, where they had to pivot to multiple options to try and patch the hole left opposite Bullock.

However, the Texans would be in a bit better of a situation this season in their safety unit compared to where they were a year ago.

Not only does Houston have experience in patching up the back-end of their secondary on a whim, but the position group also projects to be a little bit deeper in 2026 than it was previously.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Kamari Ramsey participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston drafted Kamari Ramsey in the fifth round of this year's draft, still has Jaylen Reed from last year's class, and might be able to get M.J. Stewart back in the mix from PUP, depending on how quickly he's able to get healthy.

Why We Ranked Blankenship Here

While Blankenship is still looking to reclaim similar numbers from what he saw in 2023, there's no question that his presence on this Texans defense will be heavily valued this season, if able to play similar to the level he did last year with the Eagles.

He brings a nice edge in terms of experience, championship pedigree, leadership, and run support; all of which the Texans can certainly utilize, even on an already-loaded secondary and overall defense.

And when factoring in the impact he'll be able to make at the strong safety spot that Houston simply didn't have onboard last season, Blankenship can quickly turn into Houston's most impactful addition brought in from this offseason.

With the talent the Texans have on their roster, putting him in the top 10 immediately upon entry into this defense feels a bit too high until he proves exactly how he fits into this secondary. But right outside of that range at No. 11 feels like a fair and solid spot to place him.

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