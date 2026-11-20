The Houston Texans have been witnessing some stellar play from C.J. Stroud over the first half of the regular season.

Really, it's been the best we've seen from the Texans' signal-caller since he broke out onto the scene during his rookie season.

Through the first 10 games of the year, Stroud has been averaging over 265 yards per game, completing 64% of his passes, and perhaps most impressively, is on pace to shatter his career-best touchdown-to-interception ratio as he's recorded 22 touchdowns to just four total picks.

Coming off of his last two up-and-down seasons of production, it's certainly a breath of fresh air for both the Texans and Stroud to be taking in––and especially so for Stroud himself, who's all but certain to cash in on a lucrative contract extension after holding off on a new deal this past offseason.

How C.J. Stroud's Contract Value Has Changed This Season

When Stroud was in talks of getting a big-time contract extension earlier this offseason, the general consensus remained that the Texans quarterback was due to get a noteworthy bump in pay if he decided to sign a deal before the season started.

That expected bump in pay seemed pretty certain even after Stroud's abysmal playoff exit against the New England Patriots, in which he recorded a haunting four interceptions in the first half en route to a haunting 16-28 loss in the divisional round.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and D.J. Bien-Aime, the Texans offered Stroud a deal "well within the $50 million-per-year club" when negotiations were ongoing; an offer that was considered to be a pretty strong effort, but still left Houston's signal-caller holding off on signing, and betting on himself to boost that value even further.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fast forward to Week 11 of the season, and it seems as if Stroud's managed to do just that, plus more––to the point where it's not hard to imagine the Texans quarterback's value shooting up past those prior projections in the range of $60 million annually.

Stroud's going to find himself as one of the NFL's highest paid players if he keeps up this level of production. When combining the nature of quarterback contracts, along with the ever-appreciating value of those deals, the stage is set for Stroud to cash in.

How the QB Market Is Setting Up for Stroud to Cash In

Right now, eight quarterbacks in the NFL have an average contract value of $55 million or higher. Only two have values that reach $60 million or higher: that's Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

If Stroud keeps up the same momentum he's on right now by performing as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, there's little reason to believe that he can't join that exclusive club of netting $60-plus million annually on his next deal.

And that's especially so when factoring in that Stroud won't be the only big-time quarterback negotiating for a new deal this summer. Many high-end starting signal-callers are up for a fresh context as well.

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and Bo Nix will all be eligible for some pretty sizable deals themselves. And the larger their respective contracts get, the same will likely happen for the Texans' quarterback as well.

Bottom Line

Now, the landscape of Stroud's value could certainly shift significantly from where things currently stand. There's still seven weeks to go before the regular season wraps up, and that doesn't even include the postseason.

It was less than 12 months ago when everybody witnessed Stroud implode in his and the Texans' infamous postseason collapse that made many question whether or not he was the long-term answer at quarterback for the Texans, let alone a massive contract extension like he's expected to see now.

Another similar collapse from Stroud this year–– if Houston makes a late run for the playoffs–– would only spark those conversations around his future and contract value once again, and make those discussions on a new deal even more complicated than they once were.

But as Stroud currently sits, thanks to some MVP-level production through 10 games of this season, all signs are pointing towards him seeing a nice raise come his way at some point over the course of next offseason.

And based on how the Texans have leaned on him and their offense through their turbulent first half of the season, there's little reason to think that Houston will have no choice but to open the checkbook and pay their quarterback what we want to keep him around for the long haul.

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