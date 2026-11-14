Texans Facing RB Shortage vs. Browns With David Montgomery Out

The Houston Texans are right around the corner from their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

And it's shaping up to look like another shorthanded day for the Texans when it comes to their backfield.

According to an update from the Texans, running back David Montgomery has been ruled out for Sunday with a groin injury.

Houston Texans Week 10 Injury Report Updates:



RB David Montgomery (groin) and CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring) will not travel with the team to Cleveland and have been ruled out for Week 10 at the Browns.



T Braden Smith has been added to the Week 10 Injury Report with an illness… https://t.co/aqvEigvHGz — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 14, 2026

Montgomery has been out with the same groin injury since Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, and was seemingly trending up for a chance to play this week.

He was a full participant in practice on Friday after being limited the day before, and was previously listed as questionable to play against Cleveland.

However, it turns out the Texans will be cautious surrounding their veteran running back's availability for this weekend, and hold him out of the action. And as a result, this Houston offense will be rolling into Week 10 with a pretty slim running back room, all things considered.

Texans Heading Into Week 10 With Slim RB Room

Without any reported practice squad elevations for this weekend, the Texans will be heading into Week 10 with just two running backs on the active roster: Woody Marks and Emari Demercado.

The Texans did have three running backs on the roster earlier this week, which did provide an extra sense of depth and security in the position. However, following their decision to sign wide receiver Nikko Remigio, the team also decided to cut ties with veteran Dare Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale had been on the roster dating back to Week 4's game against the Dallas Cowboys in an effort to add depth within the backfield and some special teams prowess. However, as Montgomery was trending up and the running back room was looking healthier, the Texans decided to let him go earlier this week.

But Montgomery won't be ready to play this week, and will instead be targeting his return for Week 11 on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts––which means the Texans’ running back depth (or lack thereof) will be tested in Cleveland for this weekend.

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes ti Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) against the New York Giants in the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Montgomery has been out of the lineup for the Texans, the offense has primarily relied on Woody Marks to handle the bulk of the work in the backfield throughout.

Dating back to Week 5, Marks is averaging 16.8 rushing attempts per game for 63.5 yards, paired with an average of two receptions for 16.0 yards.

Perhaps the Texans could sprinkle in a bit of Demercado this time around in order to take some of the weight and heavy workload off of Marks' shoulders with a quick turnaround for Thursday’s game. However, for the majority of carries, you can expect them to be in the hands of Marks.

And against a matchup like the Browns' rushing defense, there's a chance that Marks could expose some of their holes that have popped up frequently this season. Cleveland currently ranks 27th in the NFL for rushing yards allowed (1,175) and 28th in yards allowed per rushing attempt (4.7).

Kickoff against the Browns lands at 12 p.m. CT, where a victory would make for their fourth on the season, as well as make for their first back-to-back win of the season.

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