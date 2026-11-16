Texans' Woody Marks Facing Likely Absence After Injury vs. Browns

The Houston Texans suffered from a big loss over the weekend to the Cleveland Browns, 24-27, that now creates a pretty uphill climb for the Texans to face over the coming weeks of the season.

However, the Texans may have also suffered another loss over the course of their action on Sunday in the form of an injury to their offense, which possibly could lead to missed time moving forward.

And that was an injury to none other than second-year running back Woody Marks, who suffered a concussion at the top of the third quarter, and would inevitably not return to the game as he was placed in concussion protocol.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the injury following the loss to Cleveland, expressing doubt that Marks would be able to play in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Woody was diagnosed with a concussion," Ryans said after the game. "So, he'll be in the concussion protocol; probably won't have him for Thursday night. Just not enough time for him to turn it around that quickly."

Before Marks left the game against Cleveland, he had put together a pretty solid stat line of 12 carries for 50 yards (4.2 yards per carry) on top of his one reception for 15 yards.

Texans Expect Woody Marks to Miss Week 11 vs. Colts

It feels like a safe bet not to expect Marks to play this coming matchup against the Colts, knowing that the Texans have just three days of rest at their disposal before they'll be faced with a Thursday night contest.

Typically, players who enter concussion protocol end up missing one game or more in a normal week of preparation as they take all the necessary steps to be deemed cleared to play. In an even shorter week of practice, those chances of Marks clearing protocol drop to virtually zero.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs against Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And there's no doubt that losing Marks for any stretch of time is a noteworthy hit to the Texans' offensive production.

Since David Montgomery has been sidelined with a groin injury from Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans, Marks has claimed Houston's lead ball-carrier role by securing over 70% of the offensive snaps on a weekly basis, while also eclipsing 16 carries per game from Weeks 5 to 9.

Without Marks and Montgomery, the Texans' running back room is slimmed down to just Emari Demercado, as well as practice squad signee Dare Ogunbowale, who was just cut and brought back to the roster before Week 10's game against Cleveland as an elevation.

David Montgomery's Status Still Remains Unclear

As to whether or not Montgomery will be good to play for Thursday against the Colts, Ryans isn't sure whether or not he's ready to be deemed active. Montgomery did log a full practice during Houston's last team practice on Friday, yet still was unable to travel with the team to Cleveland this past weekend.

“I’m not certain if David [Montgomery] can play or not," Ryans said after the loss on Sunday. "We’ll see how he is when he gets back.”

If the Texans can't see Marks or Montgomery elevated to active in time for Thursday's game against the Colts, expect the team to potentially hit the free agent market to find those reinforcements for the backfield, even if just for a short-term addition for one week.

But nonetheless, these new concerns in the backfield add yet another hurdle for the Texans to try and overcome in their hopes to climb out of their 3-6 hole, and will be forced to do so in a short amount of time before the Colts travel to Houston in just a few days.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!