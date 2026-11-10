Which Texans Players Could Get Dealt on Trade Deadline Day

The Houston Texans have just a couple of hours to go until they're on the other side of the NFL trade deadline.

﻿To this point, things have been pretty quiet in H-Town. And that's led to the belief that the Texans could simply let this deadline come and go without making a move to their roster— which is a very real possibility.

But when taking a step back to look at the Texans' roster ahead of the trade deadline, a select few players around the building might make sense as a potential name to ship out for one reason or another.

Whether it be because that player might have value on the trade market if they were shopped, or if they might simply be a better fit in another situation, four players onboard the Texans feel as if they're the most likely names to be on the move, if a trade really is in play before 3 PM CT.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four Texans players that have the most realistic shot of being traded on deadline day:

OL Wyatt Teller

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Wyatt Teller (75) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' offensive line has taken a bit of a different shape from the state it was expected to be coming out of the offseason.

Back in the summer, the Texans were expected to start free agent signing Wyatt Teller at left guard in hopes that he would be an upgrade for a struggling unit upfront.

But he's only started in two games this season because of an injury to Ed Ingram, and has instead found his role as a bench contributor that might be better suited for a change of scenery at the deadline.

The Texans could find a suitor that has a starting spot in mind for Teller, get minimal draft capital in return for him, but also salvage a bit of their offseason investment that hasn't panned out quite as well as the front office would've hoped.

It's a win-win for the Texans and Teller, if he's looking for a bigger opportunity heading into the second half of the season. And in reality, this feels like it could be the most likely move of all that we see Houston end up making.

OL Braden Smith

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Braden Smith (71) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A very similar case here for Braden Smith: someone who the Texans signed to a two-year deal earlier in free agency expected him to start on their new-and-improved offensive line, yet hasn't found a consistent role as a starter since beginning the first four weeks of the season on injured reserve.

At most, Smith has filled in as a contributor in the Texans' jumbo looks on offense. But on a line that also has a solid backup swing tackle in Blake Fisher behind their starting duo of Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown, Smith's presence in this offensive line room becomes a bit redundant without a clearly determined role.

So rather than let Smith sit in the Texans' offensive line room as a backup for the rest of the season, the Texans could strike on a deal for more value than someone like Teller could be worth, reshuffle their tackle room without Smith, and have a better set of draft assets to build with for this offseason.

Could the Texans value Smith more as a depth piece on their offensive line? Might teams be wary about trading significant assets to an injury-prone veteran tackle? Yes and yes. And those two factors might be what hold up a move getting done here. But it's an idea that's worth considering from Houston's lead decision-makers.

QB Davis Mills

Aug 28, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's always fair to question whether or not a quarterback-needy team could be in the market to add Davis Mills; someone who many consider to be one of the more reliable backups in the NFL. And the idea isn't too outlandish to consider here for the Texans.

C.J. Stroud is playing lights-out through eight games of the season. He's going to get a new contract this offseason, and so is Mills, who's currently in the last year under contract and is due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

If the Texans didn't intend on paying Mills another contract, a deadline move would make sense. Houston can cash in on an expiring contract in the form of a draft pick, and send out a backup who's gotten barely any playing time this year anyways.

However, the Texans could still go out and re-sign Mills this summer. And even if they aren't, the front office may simply see more value in Mills as a backup on their roster compared to whatever they could get back in return via trade. And if that's the case, then they might not deal Mills out at all.

TE Cade Stover

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (8) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is simply a case of the Texans suffering from an overabundance at a certain position. And in this case, Houston might have one too many tight ends currently on their roster.

And the one name within that group of tight ends that makes sense to ship out would be Cade Stover.

He was just deemed a healthy scratch just last weekend against the LA Chargers, and with the increased involvement of Marlin Klein in the game plan moving forward, it'll be even harder for Stover to make an impact moving forward.

The solution? The Texans could trade away Stover now, get a minimal return for him, and move forward with a slimmer tight end room that opens up more involvement for Klein, as well as Brevin Jordan and Foster Moreau.

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