Training camp is officially in session for the Houston Texans.

On Tuesday, veterans reported to the building after incoming rookies arrived earlier last week. Practices will begin on Wednesday, and stretch all the way through the middle of August.

CJ7 reporting in 🫡 pic.twitter.com/q66dUdrOId — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 28, 2026

And in those practices, several players will have a good bit of attention coming their way for one way or another. That could be because of their standing in an ongoing position battle, their respective contract situations, or simply just to rebound from an up-and-down 2025 campaign.

Training camp is an important time for anyone on an NFL roster. But for the Texans in particular, these 12 players might be worth keeping an eye on a bit more than the rest:

C.J. Stroud | QB

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's probably no one on the Texans' roster that has more eyes on them right now than C.J. Stroud. He had a ton of conversations surrounding him and his future contract after a poor playoff performance, and now enters his biggest season yet to try and silence the narratives that have been surrounding him.

How he starts off in training camp––either good or bad––might set the tone for what might be in store moving deeper into the 2026 season.

Tank Dell | WR

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing the entire 2025 season, and part of the 2024 season with his severe leg injury suffered in December of 2024, Tank Dell is back and looking to make a statement in his first year finally healthy.

As to what his workload in training camp might look like, expect the Texans to remain more conservative than anything. Houston has remained committed to letting Dell get back to 100%, however long it takes, and that could lead to them being pretty delicate with how quickly he'll be participating in full-contact practices.

Xavier Hutchinson | WR

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another wide receiver who has a lot to prove, but for different reasons than Dell: fourth-year wideout Xavier Hutchinson, who's facing a contract year following the best season of his career in 2025.

The problem? The receiver room will be way more competitive from what it looked like a year ago. Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel have a year of experience, Dell is back in the fold, and of course, Nico Collins will always be at the top of the totem pole searching for targets. So Hutchinson will have his work cut out for him to build upon his previous strong campaign.

Cade Stover | TE

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Texans tight end room has a ton of depth worth taking note of ahead of next season. And that could be tough for someone like Cade Stover to navigate. He's fresh off of a second season in Houston where he was a bit of a disappointment, and now has to compete for depth chart placement with Marlin Klein, Foster Moreau, and Brevin Jordan.

With a good camp, Stover could finish as highly as second on the Texans' tight end depth chart behind Dalton Schultz. A few weeks of struggle could lead to Schultz being cut at the end of August. So there's a wide range of variables here.

Aireontae Ersery | OT

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aireontae Ersery's rookie season was filled with a pretty significant share of hiccups. He was graded towards the bottom of the league for his run blocking, he struggled with penalties, and allowed seven sacks throughout the season that began to make Houston's second-round investment in him pretty shaky.

But Ersery has seen rave reviews through the offseason. Many have considered him to be a step above where he was in year one. And if true, that's huge for this offensive line's success. But if those struggles continue, it'll be tough to imagine this front taking a significant step forward from 2025.

Braden Smith | OT

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair, left, and offensive tackle Braden Smith, right, arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As he was recovering from neck surgery earlier this offseason, Braden Smith didn't get to participate in any of the Texans' offseason program. Trent Brown claimed all of the first-team reps at right tackle, and may have just established a position battle between the two heading into Week 1.

The initial signs would tell you that Smith is still in the lead to claim that starting right tackle spot. The Texans didn't invest $20 million into him to be a backup. But if he slips in camp or struggles with injury, then Brown could quickly find his way into that same starting role he had last season.

Jake Andrews | C

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans added in some direct competition over the offseason for their starting center from last season to face off against, Jake Andrews. They drafted Keylan Rutledge in round one, added a versatile interior presence in Febechi Nwaiwu in round four, and signed a starting-level veteran in Evan Brown that could threaten Andrews' place on the roster as well.

There's a chance that Andrews could still reclaim that starting spot at center to start off the new year. There's also a possibility that Andrews is one of the few casualties that gets cut when slimming the roster down to 53 names. So these next few weeks are critical for Andrews.

Dylan Horton | DE

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans didn't do much to their defensive end depth this offseason after losing both Denico Autry and Derek Barnett. That's left the door open for several players in the room to see a huge jump in their role with the snaps that are available with each of their departures.

Dylan Horton will be a key name to watch. He's entering his fourth year in this Texans' defense, hasn't had much of an opportunity in-game on the defensive side of the ball, but now has the biggest opening on the depth chart he's seen since arriving. It's now or never for Horton to make a name for himself.

Jamal Hill | LB

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Jamal Hill (56) reacts after a field goal attempt is blocked during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Hill is in a similar boat to Horton. While he hasn't gotten a ton of in-game reps outside of special teams through three seasons in Houston, he's in a linebacker room that's been left wide open when it comes to finding their next LB3 on the depth chart following the season-ending injury to EJ Speed.

There are more appealing options that Hill will have to claw his way through compared to the outlook at the Texans' defensive end spot. Marte Mapu, Jake Hansen, and the two rookies will create some tough competition. But if Hill can make the most of his practice reps, he can be a big part of this unit.

Aiden Fisher | LB

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Aiden Fisher arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another name in the linebacker room who will be worth keeping a close watch on: seventh-round rookie out of Indiana, Aiden Fisher. He wasn't selected quite as highly as his draft classmate, Wade Woodaz, but his production at the college level is certainly appealing enough for him to be worth some attention in camp.

At best, Fisher bursts out as a pleasant surprise in camp to be a bit of a rotational piece on defense, and a key part on special teams. At worst, he finds a spot on the practice squad. But don't let his seventh-round pick status fool you; he's a talented, intriguing player that could evolve into something nice for this Texans defense.

Tremon Smith | CB

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A key part of the Texans' defense last season; Tremon Smith became the team's CB3 after third-round rookie Jaylin Smith went down with a season-ending injury, and in those reps, Tremon Smith performed pretty nicely.

But now, the Texans have Jaylin Smith back healthy, and they seem to like what he brings to the table. Now that Tremon Smith is likely the CB4 on the depth chart, and entering his age-30 season, does that make him expendable? He'll be a dark horse cut candidate to keep tabs on once getting deeper into camp.

Kai Kroeger | P

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans punter Kai Kroeger participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One position battle on the Texans that's truly up in the air is the outlook at punter. Houston made a trade to acquire Kai Kroeger before the draft earlier this offseason, but made sure to add another name to the room in UDFA Jack Stonehouse, where both guys now have a real chance at making the roster. But there can only be one.

Kroeger has the edge in terms of experience in the league, having played last season with the New Orleans Saints, but Stonehouse's boot can't be overlooked either. This one really might be a 50/50 toss-up, and come down to the wire on cutdown day.

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