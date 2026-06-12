7 Things We Learned From Texans Mandatory Minicamp

The Houston Texans have officially wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp to put a button on their offseason program that's been underway through the past several weeks.

And through that time the Texans were in the building, there were a ton of notable takeaways to gather as to how this roster is shaping up after a productive offseason.

Whether it be how this elite defense is trending, or how the offense is growing from an up-and-down previous season, there was a lot to take in. But let's take a look at seven of the most notable things we learned through minicamp:

Defense Hasn't Skipped a Beat

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Each and every day the Texans took the field, it seemed like the defense was winning their reps against the offense.

The secondary was locking down Houston's wide receiver group, C.J. Stroud had multiple turnovers that led to defensive scores (Jalen Pitre was a beneficiary of those), and Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter were able to pair together for their usual dominance the first time of this year's offseason program.

#Texans nickel Jalen Pitre pick six just now, intercepts C.J. Stroud and houses it @kprc2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 10, 2026

It's not exactly an indictment that this offense is steps behind where it needs to be. Many players on the defensive side had positive things to say about the Texans' offense and their progress. It's more so a credit to how strong this Houston defense is.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans had a blunt statement during his media availability that did pretty well in summing up how things might look from a defensive perspective both in practice and for those they're facing this season.

“Offenses are going to struggle," Ryans said.

Offensive Line Competition is Wide Open

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One area of the Texans' roster that's going to be a fascinating competition heading into training camp will be what's ahead on the offensive line.

And that goes for both the interior and for the outside of the line at right tackle.

Aireontae Ersery and Ed Ingram feel pretty locked into their respective spots at left tackle and right guard. The Texans have invested heavily into each, and haven't had any indication that they won't be starting in the same spots as they did last season.

Outside of those two, though, anything is possible. The Texans rolled out multiple combinations upfront with their first unit throughout all three days, showing that they're far from locked in on how this unit will eventually pan out.

At left guard, Wyatt Teller or Keylan Rutledge could get the nod. At center, Rutledge or Jake Andrews are fighting for that starting position. Even right tackle has some new budding questions surrounding whether or not Braden Smith will take the reins there, or if Trent Brown will reclaim his starting role from last year.

The Texans' decision-making will simply come down to who of their offensive line room makes the best five-man combination. As to who that five will be remains to be seen.

Expect Big Jumps from Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (82) and wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rather than going out and pursuing any major receiver upgrades this offseason, the Texans decided to stand pat with their current core in place, and bank on internal development from those surrounding Nico Collins to find the right steps forward in their passing attack.

A big draw in that decision would be due to the vision that the Texans had for their second-year pass-catchers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, who are gearing up to be the clear WR2 and WR3 of this offense.

Both got a ton of reps with the first team offense with Higgins opposite Collins, while Noel manned the slot. Noel was the bigger standout throughout minicamps in particular as a potent playmaker, and one who even hauled in a couple of touchdown scores in the process.

Another day, another touchdown catch for #Texans receiver Jaylin Noel @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 10, 2026

Each will need the momentum to carry them into training camp to truly inspire enough confidence that this room has enough to make this offense as dynamic as the Texans hope. But at the very least, both are going to be primed for a noticeable step forward in target share from what they got last year.

Tank Dell Coming Along Slowly But Surely

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (1) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Tank Dell wasn't able to be a full-participant in OTAs or minicamp as many (including Tank himself) would've likely hoped.

Since December of 2024, Dell has been recovering from his severe leg injury that included multiple torn ligaments, and kept him out throughout all of last season.

However, the good news is that Dell seems to be trending in a great direction for that return to be imminent, with the expectation remaining that he'll be good to go as a full participant once arriving to training camp later next month.

Dell was frequently working off to the side in wide receiver drills with the other Texans pass catchers, even if not in a live practice like a 7-on-7 or 11-on-11, which is a great sign, all things considered.

During walk-thru 11/11, WR Tank Dell again getting in reps as he has throughout their offseason program. Made a grab at the sidelines. He and Nico Collins got in work off to the side also.#Texans mini camp day 2 pic.twitter.com/WhwtIVYJw0 — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) June 10, 2026

As to how quickly the ramp-up process will be once training camp arrives, or how Dell will work into the offense once the season arrives, is still up in the air based on how his recovery continues to progress.

Seeing Dell on the field in any capacity, though, is a great sight to be had for Texans fans anxiously waiting for his return.

DeMeco Ryans is Confident in DL Depth

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One concern that's popped up when it comes to the Texans' roster construction over the offseason has been the lack of depth that's been added to the defensive line––specifically off the edge behind Anderson and Hunter.

Derek Barnett and Denico Autry are no longer in the fold to provide that veteran depth, and with $30 million left in cap to spend, many (including myself) has speculated that the Texans could use that extra cash for another edge rusher to replace them.

DeMeco Ryans, though, seems to like what the Texans have in the building as-is. And while it doesn't totally count out Houston and their front office having a change of heart to add that extra body off the edge, it does make the chances of doing so a little less likely than they initially appeared.

That puts a big microscope on those edge rushers the Texans have in the building already when determining who will be the ones to see a major step forward in their role.

Will it be offseason additions Dominique Robinson or Ali Gaye? Could it be Dylan Horton, who's been in the building the longest of the Texans' potential candidates? Will Logan Hall be someone who rotates over to edge as opposed to working on the interior?

How the depth chart shakes out won't be determined until training camp arrives. But it does sset the stage for an interesting roster battle, nonetheless.

Marlin Klein Has Work to Do

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (TE14) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of the most disappointing turnouts of minicamp, it's hard not to circle Marlin Klein someone who left a little more to be desired from his small sample size.

Why? Because he wasn't even able to participate due to his hamstring injury suffered earlier this offseason during OTAs, leaving him dressed but off to the side as the other tight ends kept busy.

#Texans rookie tight end Marlin Klein, who is sidelined with a strained hamstring @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/Hq6irLOSt7 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 10, 2026

It's too early to panic on the Texans' second-round rookie. The hamstring injury could very well be worked out once training camp arrives, and the red flags that have recently popped up might just be a nothing burger at the end of the day.

But there's no doubt that Klein is now behind the curve compared to others that he'll be competing with on the depth chart. Cade Stover looked solid in his reps, as did Foster Moreau, and Brevin Jordan was someone who looked strong coming off back-to-back season-ending injuries.

At the very least, it puts Klein in a position where he needs to have a healthy, productive training camp to really prove the Texans right in gambling on him with a top 60 pick in the draft.

C.J. Stroud Has Many Fans in the Building

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) participates during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Of everyone in the Texans' facility to get an immense amount of love during OTAs and minicamps, none might've gotten more than C.J. Stroud, who's been raved on by multiple players on both sides of the ball, as well as multiple coaches like offensive coordinator Nick Caley and new quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski.

And the positive reviews have been largely similar across the board: Stroud's remained poised throughout the offseason, has taken a step forward physically, and has made a ton of progress in the second year of this offensive system under Caley.

Dalton Schultz was very complimentary of the work C.J. Stroud has done this offseason calling him “much smoother” this year heading into year 2 with Nick Caley.



Mentioned getting back to the basics with mechanics & footwork. https://t.co/Zv8PFmLHs3 pic.twitter.com/StcFAzbxez — Jacob (@JacobBarzilla) June 9, 2026

"He sees the game really, really well," Caley said of Stroud. "So I've had a blast being around him every single day, just like last year. And we've gotten to take it a step further, just more time on task, more time in the film room, more opportunities to evolve and do some different things here from an offensive standpoint, and it's been a hell of a lot of fun.”

Of course, talk is cheap. So above all, Stroud will need to deliver once the season arrives to truly cement the confidence that a year four bounce back is in the cards.

But based on what we know so far this offseason, all of the indications seem to hint that Stroud is taking all of the right steps to having a much better turnout than what the past two years have shown.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!