The Houston Texans have a pivotal game on the horizon on a short week against the Indianapolis Colts, as these two will be facing off for the second time this season on Thursday Night Football.

And this time, both teams have their backs against the wall with just three wins on the season and desperately need a victory on Thursday in order to keep any hopes of a late push to the postseason alive.

For the Texans to do just that, and also get revenge from their Week 3 loss against the Colts, they'll have to focus on a select few matchups that could dictate the result of this game, and take advantage of said battles.

Three matchups stick out more than the rest for this matchup, and deserve to be broken down a bit more to see just how the Texans can find their way to a fourth win on the season, and a bounce back performance from last weekend's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three of the biggest matchups to watch for the Texans heading into their Week 11 matchup against their AFC South rival Colts:

WR Nico Collins vs. CB Justin Walley

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When looking at the Colts' injury report, it's looking as if they could be without not just one, but both of their top corners on the boundary.

Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward have been listed as DNPs during the first two days of practice/walkthroughs, and seems to hint that Indianapolis might have to throw out a different look within their secondary against this Texans' passing attack.

Last week, it was slot specialist Justin Walley who took ahold of some of those snaps on the outside fo the Colts' secondary. And if that's the case again on Thursday against the Texans, there's a good chance that Nico Collins can go out and exploit that matchup in a big way.

Collins is coming off of one of his better performances of the season against the Cleveland Browns, where he saw a season-high 16 targets to convert that into nine catches, 94 yards, and a touchdown. Another game like that will make it a whole lot easier for Houston to consistently move the ball downfield, especially against a depleted Colts secondary.

S Calen Bullock vs. QB Daniel Jones

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' offense has struggled immensely when it comes to turnovers throughout the first half of the season, and a huge part of that blame can be placed on the shoulders of Daniel Jones. He's recorded a total of 17 turnovers over the course of Indianapolis' first 10 games of the season.

That creates a perfect opportunity for the Texans and their defense to take advantage of on Thursday night, and moreso within their secondary. Winning the turnover battle against this Colts offense is a must, considering how poor their ball security has been over the first half of the year.

And the name I'll be looking towards the most to try and generate those giveaways is Texans safety Calen Bullock, who currently leads Houston's defense in total interceptions on the year, combined with the fact that he just got his hands on an interception this past weekend against Deshaun Watson and the Browns.

Last time the Texans saw this Colts team and their offense, they won the turnover battle 3-0 and still came up short of a winning effort. This time, Houston will have to win that battle once again, but hope that it can result in chalking up a victory against this Indianapolis scoring attack that ranks 23rd in points scored and 29th in turnovers allowed.

Texans' Rushing Defense vs. Jonathan Taylor

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes teh ball against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' rushing defense has had its ups and downs over the course of this season.

Houston ranks just outside of the top 10 for total rushing yards allowed through the nine games they've played, but have had their fair share of lapses in games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, and LA Chargers, where they allowed over 100 total rushing yards on the day.

Ensuring that this week is not one of those games allowing 100 or more rushing yards will be extremely important to control the pace of the matchup. And knowing that the Texans have one of their toughest remaining matchups in terms of opposing running backs in Jonathan Taylor, it could be a task that's easier said than done.

The last time these two faced off, Taylor had a pretty quiet day for his standards. He had 23 carries for 68 yards, and had just one run that went off for 10 yards or more. A similar day on Taylor's behalf could be a huge lift to the Texans' chances of splitting their season series against this Colts team.

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