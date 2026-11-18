The Houston Texans have released their third and final injury report of the week before they're tasked with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

And based on those newly-released statuses, the Texans will be without at least four players for Thursday's action, while also having a couple more names who are deemed questionable leading up to kickoff.

Let’s take a look at what both the Texans and Colts are dealing with in terms of injuries rolling into their primetime matchup for Week 11:

Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/18)

OUT

RB Woody Marks (concussion)

DE Danielle Hunter (hamstring)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring)

TE Brevin Jordan (foot/illness)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Jake Hummel (groin)

OL Wyatt Teller (back)

As for who will be out for the Texans, there's a couple of key starters that will miss out on the action and certainly shift the game plan from Houston's normal setup.

For one, the Texans will be without Danielle Hunter for a second straight game, as the veteran pass-rusher has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury dating back to last week's practice before facing the Cleveland Browns.

This will mark his second-ever missed game while being a part of the Texans, as he's had a full 17-game attendance in both 2024 and 2025. Without Hunter, it likely means that Jadeveon Clowney will claim the vast majority of snaps as Houston's second edge rusher opposite of Will Anderson Jr., who doesn't have an injury designation like he did heading into Week 10.

The Texans will also be without their leader in the backfield from the past four weeks, Woody Marks, as he still remains in concussion protocol from last week's game against the Browns and will miss his first game of the regular season.

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for the Texans, though, is that they will be able to get David Montgomery back in the lineup, who's been stuck on the sidelines with a groin injury dating back to Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Montgomery should be expected to claim the bulk of Houston's carries on Thursday, while Emari Demercado operates as the Texans' RB2 as he has for the last two weeks since he's been signed to the active roster.

The Texans will also be without Marvin Harrison Jr. for a second straight game with a hamstring injury, while Brevin Jordan will be missing as well with a foot injury/illness.

That'll take two weapons away from C.J. Stroud's arsenal on Thursday, but leave him with a receiving corps still headlined by Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte.

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report (as of 11/18)

OUT

DT Jerry Tillery (calf)

OL Jalen Travis (knee)

CB Charvarius Ward (knee)

OL Bernhard Raimann (concussion)

TE Will Mallory (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Sauce Gardner (calf)

WR Anthony Gould (toe)

OT Charlie Heck (personal)

LS Luke Rhodes (hamstring)

As for the injuries that the Colts will be dealing with on Thursday night, they won't be without their fair share of scratches as well.

And of the Colts' absences in Week 11, two names stick out a bit more than the rest: cornerback Charvarius Ward, who will be sidelined on Thursday due to a knee injury he was carted off from in last weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins, and starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann, who remains in concussion protocol.

Indianapolis might also have to go without their No. 1 corner, Sauce Gardner, who was listed as a DNP for all three days of the Colts' practice/walkthrough sessions, yet still seems to have his status left up in the air against the Texans.

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Gardner is forced out, that'll likely leave the Colts' primary slot corner, Justin Walley, as their primary boundary corner for the night, which was the role that he finished in at the end of Indianapolis' game against the Dolphins.

Kenneth Harris and Jonathan Edwards remain as their other two backup corners who could be set to see a bit more work in Week 11 with the injuries surfacing around the Colts' secondary, depending on what Gardner's status looks like closer to game time.

The Texans and Colts will kick off on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. CT, where a win for either side would mark their fourth on the season, and a big lift for their hopes of making a run within the second half of the regular season schedule.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!