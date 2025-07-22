Eagles Sign Former Texans Defender
It seems like one former member of the Houston Texans defense is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to a report from KPRC2 insider Aaron Wilson, the Eagles have agreed to sign former Texans defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo to the roster.
With training camps right around the corner for the league, a few teams are making some final touches on their roster heading into the action later this week, with the Eagles being the latest to do so amid their agreement to bring on Okoronkwo.
Okoronkwo, who's spent his most recent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, had one year of tenure with the Texans in 2022, playing in 17 games and starting in eight. During those showings, he had posted 44 combined tackles, nine TFLs and five sacks, albeit within the season in which Houston rattled off a 3-13-1 record.
Since then, though, he's been a part of the Browns' defensive front for the last pair of seasons after being signed in 2023, going on to play in 30 total games with Cleveland, his most recent season resulting in an output of 23 tackles and three sacks.
The 30-year-old defensive end was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, starting things off with the Los Angeles Rams as the 160th pick, where he would spend the first three years of his career.
Now, he'll join aboard the reigning champions' defensive unit in Philadelphia, a group that already has some notable firepower as is, even after an offseason of losing a few pieces.
As a result of the move to bring in Okoronkwo, the Eagles also placed KJ Henry and Lew Nichols on waivers to make space on the roster. In due time, we'll see if the former Texans defender will make his way onto Philadelphia's 53-man roster.
