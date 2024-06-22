3 Free Agent OT's Titans Could Sign
The Tennessee Titans drafted JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick, giving them a left tackle to protect Will Levis's blindside.
However, the team doesn't have much depth at the position, nor is their a solidified player to step into the right tackle spot.
Here's a look at three players the Titans could sign to help them out on the offensive line at the tackle spot:
David Bakhtiari
Bakhtiari is arguably the biggest free agent in the league regardless of position, but the former Green Bay Packers tackle is looking for a new home after he was cut following 11 seasons with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
Bakhtiari might be more interested in playing for a contender, but given Tennessee's aggressive approach in free agency this year, he could be on the Titans radar, and they may have the right pitch to bring him aboard.
Charles Leno Jr.
Leno is another experienced veteran looking for a new home this offseason. It's not much of a surprise that Leno is still unsigned given that he's recovering from surgery, but he is expected to sign with a new team in the summer.
Leno played the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders, and has been a full-time starter at left tackle for the past nine years.
He could end up being a swing tackle, filling in for Latham or the starting right tackle if and when an injury pops up.
Donovan Smith
Smith is also entering his 10th season in the NFL and he's coming off his second Super Bowl win after protecting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense this past season.
His win with the Chiefs came after eight years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he also won a ring by protecting Tom Brady's blindside.
The Titans are dead set on making Latham their left tackle of the future, and that's definitely a valid approach. However, with experienced left tackles still on the market, it could be wise for the Titans to bring one in just in case he struggles or picks up an unfortunate injury.
