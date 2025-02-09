Aaron Rodgers Becoming Available for Titans
The Tennessee Titans have been connected to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers on multiple occasions over the past month. Now, it sounds like they could have a shot at him.
Everything about the potential fit between the Titans and Rodgers depended on what the New York Jets were going to do with him. A new report makes it sound like the legendary signal caller will be parting ways with the Jets this offseason.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, New York is "unlikely" to move forward with Rodgers as their starting quarterback next season. A resolution with this situation is expected sooner rather than later.
"Sources: While further discussions are expected, the overwhelming belief is that the Jets are unlikely to move forward with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback in 2025, sources to NFL on FOX," Schultz wrote. "With a new regime in place, many anticipate a fresh start, and a resolution is expected sooner rather than later."
Assuming this does end up being the case, Rodgers would be eligible to sign wherever he wants. Or, he could be traded, but it's much more likely that the Jets would release him.
Should that become reality, Tennessee would have to strongly consider the option.
At this point in time, the Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have been expected to use that pick on either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. However, this news could force them to reconsider their options.
Bringing in Rodgers would give them the option of drafting a player like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at No. 1. They could also trade down and bring in additional picks and talent.
Tennessee could still draft a quarterback in the second or third round to develop behind Rodgers. Or, the Titans might still think that Will Levis could be a long-term option who simply isn't ready to start right now.
No matter what they choose to do, fans in Tennessee should expect to hear a lot of rumors connected to Rodgers this offseason.
It would not be a long-term situation for the Titans, but Rodgers could play for another year or two. He is still more than capable of being a good starting quarterback in the NFL. This situation is one to monitor closely.
