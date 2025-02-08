Derrick Henry Dishes Heartfelt Message to Titans Fans
The Tennessee Titans no doubt suffered a brutal loss last offseason with the departure of Derrick Henry.
After being drafted to the franchise in 2016 and being a staple of the team's offense throughout, Henry signed a two-year $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens to take his talents to play alongside Lamar Jackson.
It was a tough loss for the Titans on multiple levels, and it showed with their 3-14 record and poor offensive output throughout the season. Yet, even after the two sides went in different directions, Henry still speaks positively of his former squad.
During Thursday's NFL Honors in New Orleans, Jim Wyatt caught up with Henry to talk about his time in Tennessee, where he had nothing but appreciation towards the Titans and their fans.
"Of course, I'll always have love for Titans fans," Henry said. "And I appreciate the ones still cheering for me, even though I'm in a different uniform, on a different team now. From what I saw and heard, there were people in Tennessee still showing me love, and I definitely appreciate it...My time in Tennessee was special, and I have love for anybody who is still rooting for me and wants to see me do well."
Hery had a storied stint with the Titans, spending eight years in Tennessee while totaling 9,502 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns across 119 games played. He also secured four Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections and an Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2020.
And now with his new situation with the Ravens, it's clear the Titans legend hasn't lost a step.
In his first season with the Ravens, Henry led the NFL with 16 touchdowns, pairing it with 1,921 rushing yards as a centerpiece of the Baltimore offense.
Of course, the offseason split was a tough one for Titans fans to endure, and it may sting a bit more when factoring in his stellar production with Baltimore, but it's a move where no love was lost between either side.
Henry now sticks in Baltimore with a Super Bowl-level core for the foreseeable future, while Tennessee embarks on a new era spearheaded by their No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Some may call it a win-win.
