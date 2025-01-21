Aaron Rodgers Could Be Titans' Answer
The NFL offseason is almost upon us and the Tennessee Titans have a lot of work to do in order to get back to the playoffs.
Obviously, the most important part of the offseason for the Titans will be find a new quarterback. Whether they draft one with the No. 1 overall pick or sign one in free agency, they have to take a big step forward in that department.
More than likely, Tennessee will select either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, if they choose to forego that opportunity, names like Sam Darnold and Aaron Rodgers have come up as potential options.
Rodgers is a very intriguing name for the Titans. He may not be the yearly MVP candidate that he once was, but he's still one of the best to ever throw the football and he had a decent year with the New York Jets in 2024.
He would have to part ways with the Jets this offseason to be a legitimate candidate for Tennessee, but that is something that many see as a legitimate possibility.
Would Rodgers be a good target for the Titans? One Tennessee analyst has broken down the potential fit between the team and Rodgers.
Nick Suss of The Tennessean took a look at all of the Titans' potential quarterback options. He thinks that Rodgers could be an intriguing target.
"He's lost a step. He comes with all sorts of headaches. And he'll probably ask the Titans to sign three or four of his buddies. But he's still one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history who was essentially a league-average passer last season in his first year back from a massive injury. If he bounces back further, and the Titans can endure the cult of personality he brings, it's worth a thought," Suss wrote.
Yes, Rodgers would come with some baggage. The media has made that baggage sound much worse than any team the superstar quarterback has ever played for has revealed. His teammates have also fired back at the public perception of Rodgers.
That being said, he could be the guy that powers Tennessee back to the playoffs.
During the 2024 season with New York, Rodgers played in all 17 games. He completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Those aren't shabby numbers.
Even at 41 years old, Rodgers would be worth pursuing if the Titans decide not to draft a top quarterback.
Is it likely that the future Hall of Famer will end up in Tennesse? Probably not, but no one should count it out. At the very least, he would bring much more entertainment under center than the Titans have had in quite some time.
