Insider Reveals Three Candidates for Titans Exec Role
The Tennessee Titans made their long-awaited decision to bring in a fresh face as general manager this past week with the addition of Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi being the new lead in the franchise's front office.
However, the front office shifts in Tennessee aren't expected to slow down. Borgonzi still needs to bring in an assistant general manager to help him out in this next regime, and three names have already emerged as potential fits for the role.
According to Serena Burks of Titans Wire, Dave Ziegler, Ken Dorsey, and Jim Nagy have all been linked as candidates for Tennessee's next assistant general manager.
Ziegler is currently a personnel advisor with the New Orleans Saints, a role he's been in for one year, also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots before that in various personnel and scouting roles.
Nagy is currently the executive director at the Reece's Senior Bowl reported to have ties to Borgonzi as an associate. Before claiming his role there, he was a scout for multiple NFL teams, including the Patriots, Washington Commanders, and Seattle Seahawks.
As for Dorsey, Burks mentions that his name has appeared on the Titans' radar less frequently than the latter two, but remains in the running for assistant general manager. Dorsey was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2023 before being fired after a single season.
The pool holds a wide-ranging group of candidates, but it's clear that Borgonzi is keeping his options open for his top assistant in his next executive role in Tennessee.
As the offseason continues to inch along for the Titans, expect chatter to ramp up in the coming days and weeks on who may be the man for the job.
