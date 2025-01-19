Former All-Pro RB Praises Titans' Tony Pollard
The offensive side of the ball didn't look too strong for the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 season. Ranking No. 27 in the NFL for total points scored and No. 26 in offensive yards, the unit left a lot to be desired on the field.
However, one of the better parts of the Titans' offense across the season centered around their starter in the backfield -- Tony Pollard.
During his first year with the franchise, Pollard was a bright spot in an otherwise bleak campaign. Despite missing a game, Pollard eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards for his third-straight season, being only one of 16 backs to do so across 2024.
As a result of another strong season, many analysts and even former NFL players have taken note -- the latest being former NFL Pro Bowler and All-Pro Maurice Jones-Drew.
Within Jones-Drew's latest running back rankings on NFL.com, Pollard found his way into the top 20 at No. 17, being mentioned as a "largely overlooked" component of the Titans' offense.
"Largely overlooked while operating in a subpar offense with a revolving door at quarterback, Pollard quietly put up three 100-yard performances on the way to his third straight 1,000-yard season," Jones-Drew wrote. "He was the most consistent part of Brian Callahan's attack this season, and with improved QB play in 2025, Pollard could easily build on his first season in Tennessee."
Pollard didn't make his way into the top ten of the rankings, or even the top 15. However, his due credit was given by Jones-Drew thanks to his ability to shine through even in a bad situation.
Pollard will be entering his age-28 season in 2025, leaving room for him to keep striving during his second year in Tennessee-- hopefully with an improved offensive unit from what we saw this season. That starts with a step forward at the quarterback position.
Especially if the Titans opt to roll with a top rookie quarterback, whether that be Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, Pollard's role could continue to be established as a focal point in an offense looking for stability.
Factoring in his consistency across recent years, the expectation would be for that trend to continue into his second season in Tennessee. If he can ink another 1,000-yard season in the books, expect Pollard to continue to rise in the league's running back rankings.
