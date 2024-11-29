Why Titans RB Tony Pollard Stands Out
The Tennessee Titans haven't had much to celebrate on the offensive side of the ball this season, but running back Tony Pollard is an exception.
Pollard, 27, has ran for 800 yards so far this season for the Titans, putting him on pace to have his best season ever.
Titans coach Brian Callahan explained why Pollard has had such a successful season.
"His physicality and toughness stands out," Callahan said of Pollard via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He's been incredibly productive."
Pollard has done more than impress coach Callahan, but he also has the respect from his quarterback Will Levis.
“Tony has been a baller all year for us," Levis said. "With Tyjae (Spears) being out, we knew his workload was going to be extensive this week, and he was up for the challenge, and credit those guys up front. Couple trickier schemes that we were able to pull off and rip some big ones. That touchdown run was sweet, that trap we ran. Tony sees it well. He gets the yards he needs to and more, and it's fun to watch him and spectate back there.”
The Titans offense has been one of the worst in the league through the first two-thirds of the season, but Pollard isn't the reason why. He's been a bright spot for a lackluster unit in need of some juice.
The Titans knew losing Derrick Henry in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens would be tough, but things have been extremely smooth with Pollard. He isn't trying to replace Henry but rather fill the space with his value, and that has been what makes him special this season for the Titans.
Pollard and the Titans are preparing to face off against the Washington Commanders in Week 13.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!