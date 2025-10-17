Analyst Mocks Titans Previous Embarrassing Loss to Patriots
With Mike Vrabel coming back to town, things are going to get personal. The Tennessee Titans made sure they fired head coach Brian Callahan to ensure he wouldn't embarrass them with Vrabel back in Tennessee. After how things went down with Vrabel and the team, that decision should come as no surprise.
There's no bad blood between the New England Patriots and Titans, however, there is between their current head coach and the Titans organization. After Vrabel guided Tennessee to new heights they hadn't reached in years, a few bad years put him on the unemployment list.
Knowing how good of a coach Vrabel truly is, the Patriots knew he'd be the right man for the job. Looking ahead to Week 7, none of the NFL Network's eight analysts have any faith in the Titans, nor should they.
If Tennessee had picked up a win over the Raiders last week, things would be different. Instead, they're 1-5 with that lone win being a fluke over the Arizona Cardinals. At this point, Titans fans have little to no faith in their squad against a 4-2 Patriots team that Vrabel has solidified as one of the best in the league.
Eric Edholm, who's first in NFL Network's predictions, predicted the Patriots would take down the Titans, 25-17. Other predictions ranged from 27-10 to 24-7 to 33-5, but nothing was as bad as Adam Rank's.
Rank, in nod to the Patriots 2009 blowout over the Titans, predicted Vrabel's squad to beat his former team, 59-0. That score prediction is a clear indication as to the one-sided beatdown he believes it'll be, but it's also a key game that Titans fans haven't forgotten about.
Back on October 18, 2009, New England ran through Tennessee at Gilette Stadium. 68,756 fans witnessed one of, if not the most one-sided beatings in NFL history. QB Tom Brady finished 29/34 for 380 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, RBs Laurence Maroney and BenJarvus Green-Ellis combined for 190 yards.
After 60 minutes, the Titans were just 2/14 passing for -7 yards with a pair of interceptions. Somehow, these numbers don't even seem real. It's hard to imagine a scenario where rookie QB Cam Ward suffers the same fate against the Patriots, but anything is possible.
Tennessee's run-game is the only thing that prevented that game from being any worse. In the end, they had 36 carries for 193 yards. RB Tony Pollard has his work cut out for him against a stiff Patriots defense, one that is looking to pitch another shutout.
