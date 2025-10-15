Interim HC Identifies Titans' Biggest Problem
There is a lot wrong with what the Tennessee Titans have done over the course of the first six weeks of the season.
If there wasn't a lot wrong, perhaps the team wouldn't have fired head coach Brian Callahan. Instead, Mike McCoy is the team's interim head coach and he has one thing he wants to fix first before anything.
"Our (1-5) record is what it is," McCoy said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"But I can promise you we are going to work our tails off every day we walk in this facility, as a coaching staff, as players, to go out there and do whatever we can to give us our best opportunity to win, and that's what it is all about. It's about winning. So, we have to go out there and play with great energy, great effort, play with a swagger, complementary football. All three phases playing together, that is the big thing.
"We all understand where we are, that we've struggled on offense. And we have to fix that. And that is the No.1 thing we have to do right now moving forward, we have to fix it and clean up some things on offense. … When you play complementary football and help each other out, good things are going to happen."
The Titans played strong defense in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, but the offense struggled to score any touchdowns. While the offense found the end zone in Weeks 2 and 3, the Titans couldn't get many stops on defense.
In Week 4, the Titans defense played well for three quarters while the offense was shut out for the first time since 2019. Week 5 saw one half of complementary football, which led to a win, but it didn't carry over into Week 6.
The Titans have yet to play 60 full minutes of strong, complementary football. It has come in small stretches, but not enough to win a game with the exception of an epic Arizona Cardinals collapse in Week 5.
McCoy's messaging isn't all that different from what Callahan was preaching during his time with the Titans, but perhaps the new voice and firing will give the team a wake-up call that is very much needed. With a big matchup at home in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, the Titans have to buckle up in all three phases of the game.
