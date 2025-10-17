Titans QB Focusing on Game Plan With New Coach
At 1-5 on the year and in last place in the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans look like a team that should be scrambling to make changes in every conceivable facet; and, on a higher level, they certainly are.
With the sudden yet equally anticipated firing of now-former head coach Brian Callahan earlier this week, the franchise higher-ups proved themselves dedicated to "righting the ship" in the long-run ahead of the young talent on the roster developing into their anticipated primes.
Yet that young talent, specifically Cam Ward, doesn't want anything at all to change in the wake of Callahan's firing and, for the time, the elevation of senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy to the HC position.
Speaking to the media after the Titans' mid-week practice, Ward emphasized routines for a team undergoing a midseason metamorphosis.
"I think from a day-to-day process it really doesn't change anything," Ward said of the coaching swap. "From myself to the other players on the team, we still have our routines, the install, the game plan that we go through."
Despite Ward's admirable insistence to the contrary, Callahan's departure represents a seismic change of pace for the franchise. As he was working through his second season at the helm, Callahan held a brutal 4-19 record in 23 games when the team decided to part ways. Having drafted Ward under his watch and, in recent memory, defining the franchise with blowout losses and ill-mannered comments, to say that the Titans search for a new suitor is an objectively big deal would be a matter of fact.
"From a process standpoint, this changes nothing for me," Ward reiterated.
On his relationship with McCoy specifically, "It's good," the QB remarked. "He was one of the first people to greet me once I came in on my visit here."
"He's had a history with good quarterbacks... and then just the attitude that he brings to the team, the building, he wants us to play winning football. He's gonna get that out of us, we just have to buy in."
The Titans' next opportunity to turn things around as they continue to trust the process comes this weekend against the Mike Vrabel-led New England Patriots. While Tennessee is home, the 4-2 Pats will be heavily favored regardless; at this point, who isn't against the Titans?
Still, with a new coach and reaffirming words from their rookie QB, it's hard not to be at least interested in how a Tennessee Titans team will look without Brian Callahan in the headset. It can't get any worse... surely.
