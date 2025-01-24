Analyst Proposes Insane No. 1 Pick Trade for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are "on the clock" as the 2024 NFL season wraps up. They hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After what was a rough all-around season, the Titans have a chance to change their outlook. Whether they use the No. 1 pick on a player or trade it, they have a lot of avenues for improvement.
With that being said, an insane trade idea has been suggested for Tennessee.
Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks that the Titans should try to trade the No. 1 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Trevor Lawrence.
"I have the solution. If I were the Titans I would call the Jacksonville Jaguars and try to trade for Trevor Lawrence," Orlovsky said. "If I was Trevor Lawrence I would want the absolute heck out of Jacksonville. I haven't studied Shedeur and Cam [Ward] well enough to make a definitive statement on where exactly I think they might be or whatnot."
Making a move for Lawrence would change everything about the situation that Tennessee is currently in. However, there are real concerns about how Lawrence has played throughout his NFL career to this point.
Throughout his first four NFL seasons, Lawrence has played in a total of 60 games. He has completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 13,815 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 46 interceptions. Also, he has picked up 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
Looking at those numbers, they are nowhere close to what was expected from him when he was select No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
At just 25 years old, there is still plenty of time for Lawrence to get back on track. Getting away from the Jaguars could be a big step in that direction.
Trading the No. 1 pick and the right to either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders away for Lawrence would be a gamble. It could pay off, but it also could end up being a monstrous mistake.
Obviously, this is not a trade likely to happen. It's an "insane" idea for a reason. But, crazier things have happened.
