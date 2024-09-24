Titans Hope to Repeat Miami Magic vs. Dolphins
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has lost his last five starts, including the first three of the 2024 season. But in Week 4, he returns to the spot where he won his last game — on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football.
Last year's Week 14 contest between the Titans and Dolphins was arguably the best moment of Levis' career so far. The Titans were trailing by 13 points with less than five minutes to go in the fourth quarter after Raheem Mostert ran for his second touchdown of the quarter.
Levis went 7 of 9 on a drive that cut the deficit in half. Mike Vrabel made a ballsy decision to go for two trailing by eight points, but Levis found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for the two-point conversion to make it a six-point game.
After the Dolphins went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Levis got the chance to win the game for the Titans late.
On the first play of the drive, Levis found DeAndre Hopkins for a 36-yard gain that put the Titans into deep into Dolphins territory. The next play to tight end Chig Okonkwo went for 16 yards, which put the Titans in the red zone. Three plays later, Derrick Henry ran it in from three yards out to give the Titans a lead.
While Tua Tagovailoa tried to get the Dolphins into field goal range for a game-winning kick, he couldn't get close enough, allowing the Titans to steal a win late in Miami.
The Titans need that kind of spark to get things back on track this season. As one of three teams to start 0-3 in the league, the Titans are slipping away fast. A win in Miami could be exactly what the Titans need to get right and build some momentum.
