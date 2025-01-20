Andy Reid Reacts to Titans' GM Hire
The Tennessee Titans finally made their long-awaited general manager decision this past week, opting to bring in now-former Kansas City Chiefs assistant manager, Mike Borgonzi as their next lead in the front office.
With the new addition, Borgonzi brings some impressive experience as a part of the Chiefs front office for a decade and a half. For a struggling Titans franchise coming off their third missed playoff appearance in three years, a new face at general manager to help right the ship could be a welcomed addition.
Current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has some positive thoughts to throw Borgonzi during his latest press conference, though he didn't hold back on how he feels about him and the Titans moving forward.
"My hat goes off to [Borgonzi], going to Tennessee," Reid said. "He's now the enemy, but we're glad he was able to get that job as the general manager there. So, he's done a phenomenal job here for us and we love the guy,. But, you know, he's on another AFC team now."
Reid has been alongside Borgonzi since he arrived in Kansas City in 2013. During their tenure together, they've taken home three Super Bowl wins and created one of the greater dynasties within the history of the NFL.
Yet, despite their extensive pairing over the past decade, Reid will have to rally against Borgonzi and his squad for the foreseeable future.
Reid will actually have a shot to face Borgonzi and his Titans squad as the enemy next season, as the Chiefs are scheduled to travel to Nashville in 2025. In their last 10 games, Tennessee actually has a favorable record against Kansas City at 6-4.
We'll see if this new regime can keep that positive momentum moving into next season.
