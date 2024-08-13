Falcons Sign Former Titans DB
Former Tennessee Titans special teams ace Josh Thompson is beginning his next chapter in the NFL.
The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they've signed Thompson to a deal. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft after a five-year college career with the Texas Longhorns.
The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Thompson as an undrafted free agent, but he was waived before rejoining the team as a member of the practice squad. The Titans clearly saw something they liked on Thompson's tape and snatched him off of Jacksonville's practice squad before signing him to the active roster in Oct. 2022. He made his NFL debut as a rookie with the Titans shortly after in a 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 of that season.
"I know some guys during training, Senior Bowl, like Malik (Willis), Roger (McCreary), I know all those guys," Thompson said in 2022 after signing with the Titans. "So them being there for me, being a mentor even though we are the same age just getting me adjusted to the system.
He also talked about the experience of switching teams in the middle of the season.
"Obviously it happened fast, so I kind of just try to adjust to it, make whatever counts and get here, learn the system," Thompson said. "It feels weird just coming from a different team, joining a new team, but everybody right here they make you feel like family right when you walk in."
Thompson appeared in six games for the Titans his rookie year, primarily serving as a gunner on special teams. Tennessee waived him later that offseason before bringing him back on the practice squad in the middle of the 2023 campaign.
Checking another AFC South team off the list, he then signed a reserve/future contract with the Houston Texans, who waived him this past April after not appearing in a game for the team back in his home state.
Thompson has appeared in six career games -- all with the Titans -- while posting four total tackles (two solo) on 83 special teams snaps.
During his college career at Texas, Thompson posted 108 total tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions and one touchdown on a pick-six.
