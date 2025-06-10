Biggest Titans Storyline to Watch During Minicamp
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their mandatory minicamp, which is the final step of the team's offseason workouts before training camp starts at the end of July.
The Titans have been busy during OTAs with getting No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward up to speed, but he has been competing for reps alongside incumbent starter Will Levis for the past month or so.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport is keeping an eye on the rep split between Ward and Levis going into minicamp.
"It's critical to get Ward, this year's No. 1 pick, acclimated because he will likely earn the starting job. But don't count out Levis," Davenport wrote.
"Titans coach Brian Callahan said there will be a competition during minicamp and training camp. Both quarterbacks took turns starting in 7-on-7s and team periods during OTAs."
"Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is already impressed with Ward's vision and ability to find the open receiver. That's an early sign of progress. But the best way to prepare Ward is to increase reps, especially with the first team."
The Titans have been adamant about not naming Ward the starter immediately as he walks into the building. The Titans want him to earn the starting job and don't want him to feel entitled as the No. 1 overall pick.
Tennessee has been impressed with Levis' progress since Ward was drafted, but the team still wants the top selection to eventually take over for him soon.
We will likely see more reps skew in Ward's direction during training camp, but it will be an interesting indicator of the top pick's progress by how much work he gets with the first team over the next few days in minicamp at the team's practice facility.
