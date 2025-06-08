Three Titans Needing to Prove Themselves
The Tennessee Titans are facing a big year in 2025, hoping to distance themselves from the No. 1 overall pick as much as possible.
It's never easy being the worst team in the NFL, but the only way the Titans can go is up.
Here are three Titans players who could help the team make a larger impact in the upcoming season:
OT Dan Moore Jr.
Moore signed a massive contract in free agency with the Titans, inking a four-year, $82 million deal, which stunned many in NFL circles.
Moore is being asked to play left tackle, which is arguably the most important position on the offensive line. If he continues to allow the Titans to have problems protecting the quarterback, it won't be pretty.
Moore had a bad habit of allowing sacks last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Titans feel that they can clean up those errors and mistakes that led to those plays.
CB L'Jarius Sneed
Sneed spent most of his first season with the Titans on the sideline dealing with a quad injury. It's been a slow recovery for Sneed, but he is expected to play a key part in the team's secondary for the upcoming season.
The Titans traded a Day 2 pick to get Sneed, so they need to make sure he fulfills that value that he came into Nashville with.
If not, it could spark the end of Sneed's career with the Titans.
OLB Arden Key
Key is expected to be one of the Titans' top pass rushers, and with Harold Landry III now playing for the New England Patriots, the veteran from LSU will have to step up.
Key is also in the final year of his contract with the Titans, so a good season will allow him the chance to extend his career.
