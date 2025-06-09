Two Former Titans Named Top Free Agents
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are gearing up for this week's mandatory minicamp, but there are still a number of players looking for a new home on the open market.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport named the top free agents at every position, and former Titans offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill was named the best center available.
"The list of available centers is equal parts short and depressing," Davenport wrote.
"Brunskill isn’t a great option by any stretch—he graded 50th of 64 qualifying centers last season at Pro Football Focus. But Brunskill has made 66 career starts over six seasons, including 10 with the Tennessee Titans a year ago."
Brunskill started most of the games in the second half of the season after Lloyd Cushenberry III tore his Achilles in Week 9. Cushenberry is expected to make a full recovery heading into the 2025 campaign, so the Titans opted not to bring him back. He is looking for his next NFL home in hopes of being able to continue his career.
The other free agent on the list that last played for the Titans is kicker Nick Folk, who suited up for 14 games for Tennessee last season.
"At 40 years young, Folk is no spring chicken. But the veteran kicker has hit on over 90 percent of his field goal tries in four of the past five seasons and over 95 percent each of the last two years. Over that same two-year span, Folk has connected on 11 of 12 field goal attempts from 50 yards out or farther," Davenport wrote.
"This team needs a guy who can hit the long ones."
With Folk no longer on the roster, the Titans will count on veteran Joey Slye to take over the kicking duties.
