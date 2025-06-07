Titans Predicted to Trade Will Levis to Intriguing NFC Team
With Cam Ward in the Tennessee Titans' building after being selected as the team's number-one overall pick and future franchise quarterback just over a month ago, a trade to move off of incumbent signal caller Will Levis has seemed all but certain for some time now.
However, as the NFL now enters its post-June 1 period of the offseason with another wave of lingering moves for rosters around the league, it could lead to a team calling up the Titans with their chance to take a swing at a deal for Levis.
For CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, even while a trade surrounding Levis may not be imminent, he predicted one NFC team to be the lucky team to make a move for the third-year quarterback: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"The Tennessee Titans aren't rushing to move on from the former second-round pick, at least publicly, but ever since the club's new regime spent this year's No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward, the writing has been on the wall," Benjamin wrote. "Could coach Brian Callahan retain the big-armed youngster as Ward's backup? Perhaps. But the Titans could save $1.6 million by trading Levis after June 1, whereas a trade or release prior to June 1 would've only saved the franchise about $600,000."
A slight financial incentive is there for the Titans to move off of Levis, but it also provides another chance for the 2023 second-round pick to start or get a bigger role with another team. Moving to a new situation is likely the move that serves everyone's best interest, and something that could've even been done months ago.
Yet, it remains to be seen which team could be the one to make a deal for Levis. For the Buccaneers, there could be an incentive to hold onto him as a third quarterback next to Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, or even battle for the backup quarterback role in training camp, in the event the Titans made a move happen before late July.
It might not be the perfect fit, but one that could give Levis a breath of fresh air in a brand new city.
Such a deal would likely only require the Bucs to give up a future late Day 3 pick in exchange for Levis, which, on paper, doesn't seem like much for the Titans signal caller. But as seen throughout this offseason, no team has been buzzing the front office's phone about hammering out a deal to acquire their former second-rounder, so it's hard to say where exactly his value lies in the weeks ahead of training camp.
Keep an eye on a potential Levis deal developing in the weeks ahead, but don't hold your breath on anything coming to form.
