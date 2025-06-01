Could Titans Hold Onto Will Levis?
Since the Tennessee Titans turned in their draft card earlier this offseason and selected Cam Ward with the number-one pick as their quarterback of the future, questions have continued to loom around what's to come for Will Levis.
For many, the answer has looked simple for the Titans: find a trade partner to take on Levis and give him a fresh start, while fully turning the page to Ward. However, some insider intel is seeming to point Tennessee in a different direction when determining the future of their former second round pick.
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, there's not much intrigue surrounding the Titans and Levis in trade conversations at this point in the offseason, which may inevitably slot him in as Tennessee's QB2 for the year ahead.
"They could keep Will Levis around," Fowler reported on SportsCenter. "I don't sense a lot of trade buzz right now. He's sort of entrenched as the backup, and they'll go from there."
Of course, with any trade, it takes two to tango, and without much league interest in Levis or any attempts to try and acquire him, the stage could be set for Tennessee to roll with him on the roster entering next year simply as a reserve on the depth chart.
Levis did have an up-and-down second season with the Titans, posting a 2-10 record as a starter while logging a nearly 12% sack rate and a one-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio. It's not to say there's not underlying potential in his future as an NFL quarterback, but after a gloomy previous sample size in 2024, teams are clearly hesitant to invest significant capital into him.
While the two quarterbacks are currently splitting reps as the Titans' starting signal caller at OTAs, all signs point to Ward eventually taking those responsibilities in the weeks ahead of the regular season's kickoff, as a prized number-one overall pick would be expected to do. And when that time does come, it'll be nothing short of an interesting situation for Levis to navigate.
