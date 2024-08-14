Bills Bring In Former Titans WR
Former Tennessee Titans receiver Corey Davis could be staying in the AFC in his return from retirement.
Davis, who the Titans took with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, had a tryout with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Davis most recently played for the New York Jets in 2022 but retired before the 2023 season.
On March 14, Davis applied for reinstatement and was released by the Jets from the reserved/retirement list.
Davis played four seasons for the Titans, accumulating 207 catches for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 receiver had his best season right before he hit free agency, catching 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 2020, all of which were career highs.
The following offseason, Davis signed a three-year $37.5 million deal with the Jets in free agency. In his two seasons in the Big Apple, the former No. 5 overall pick caught 66 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns.
The Bills' tryout comes after they had to place receiver Chase Claypool on the season-ending injured reserved list. Buffalo is in search of answers at the receiver position after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for a 2025 second-round pick. The Bills added Curtis Samuel in free agency on a three-year deal and it drafted Keon Coleman with the top pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
If Davis and the Bills eventually agree on a contract after his tryout, he'd have a chance to face the Titans for the second time in his career on Oct. 20 when the two teams square off in Buffalo. In Davis' lone game against Tennessee in 2021, he torched his former team with four passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. The Titans went on to lose that game 27-24 in overtime to the Jets.
