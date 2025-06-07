Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends All-Pro WR to Titans
Could the Tennessee Titans be in the market to acquire Terry McLaurin from the Washington Commanders amid his latest contract concerns?
In the mind of Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, the Titans could be among that short list of suitors to trade for McLaurin's services, and even have a worthwhile package to offer in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowl wideout in the event his contract situation continues to spiral.
Knox outlined a potential trade idea to send McLaurin from Washington to Tennessee, for a package that includes Treylon Burks alongside a Day 2 and 3 pick.
Titans get: WR Terry McLaurin
Commanders get: 2026 2nd-round pick, 2027 5th-round pick, WR Treylon Burks
Knox also added a bit of insight as to why both the Titans and Commanders would be intrigued to make such a deal.
"Tennessee just finished a two-year stretch during which it tried and failed to make things work with 2023 second-round pick Will Levis. An underwhelming supporting cast was part of the issue, and the Titans' receiving corps still leaves something to be desired," Knox wrote. "It's easy to see how McLaurin could fit into Tennessee's offense and how he could help Ward during the early stages of his career. With $30.7 million in cap space. The Titans have the cap space needed to make it happen. And while Ward will bring excitement to Tennessee this season, the Titans probably aren't jumping into the playoff conversation. They're likely to again pick high in the draft order, which would make a second-round offer enticing."
"Tennessee could also throw in 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks, who has pretty much flopped as a pro," Knox continued. "At this point, he could probably benefit from a change of scenery. Acquiring Burks would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Commanders, who could give the 25-year-old a better QB situation than he's ever had in the NFL."
For a Titans receiver room that could still use a facelift following the motions of this offseason, adding McLaurin into the fold is a surefire way to help those issues in Cam Ward's first year, and effectively makes for an extremely strong one-two punch next to Calvin Ridley.
During the 2024 season with the Commanders alongside Jayden Daniels, McLaurin had a super strong year, putting together 82 catches, 1,096 yards, and a career-best 13 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Pro honors at the end of the year. The appeal for that type of production in the Titans' offense would be easy to see.
And when looking at the potential package that could be sent in exchange for McLaurin, it comes at a cost the Titans can feasibly pay. Giving up a future second-round pick might be a tough pill to swallow, but in the best interest of an aspired franchise quarterback like Ward, that's a worthwhile investment to make.
There's no guarantee we see McLaurin shipped out of Washington ahead of the 2025 season, but if he does, keep an eye on the Titans as a pretty ideal destination.
