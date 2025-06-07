Titans Receivers Will Be Tested Soon
The Tennessee Titans have a new quarterback in Cam Ward, and the team went out of its way to get him some talent to throw to.
The team selected three pass-catchers in the fourth round of the NFL Draft while also signing undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo, who played alongside him at Miami. On top of that, the Titans signed veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson to team up with Calvin Ridley.
With all of the unknowns in the skill player department, Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder questioned whether the Titans have enough talent at receiver.
"The Titans made several offensive additions this offseason in both free agency and the draft to build up Ward's supporting cast," Holder wrote.
"However, most of their veteran signings were older players such as Tyler Lockett and Kevin Zietler, and the front office didn't draft a wide receiver until the fourth round."
"Granted, wideout Calvin Ridley is a significant returner who will catch passes from the rookie, but it's still fair to question if Ward has the running mates to hit the ground running. Luckily, those two seem to have hit it off during OTAs."
"From Day 1 I met him, I knew he was going to be in the (play)book, and here," Ridley said of Ward, per Jim Wyatt of the team's website.
"It's easy to relate to him, fun, (he's) easy to talk ball with…You have to have that (expletive)-it mentality, and he's got that. I see a great arm, a great mind, someone who knows he can make the throws."
Ridley will have to carry a lot of the load for the Titans receiving corps, but if he can set the tone, other young players will respond, creating a well-rounded position group for Tennessee.
