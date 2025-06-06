Cam Ward Connection Shining For Titans
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is excited to get things going in the NFL, but there are still parts of his college game playing out in the pros.
One of the aspects in his college career translating to the Titans is his chemistry with wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, who signed with the team in undrafted free agency.
CBS Sports highlighted Ward and Restrepo's connection during OTAs.
"Tennessee made 2025 first overall pick quarterback Cam Ward feel right at home by signing one of his top Miami Hurricanes targets in wide receiver Xavier Restrepo after the latter went undrafted. Their connection flashed multiple times at the Titans' OTA practice on Tuesday," CBS Sports wrote.
"Ward and receiver Xavier Restrepo have great chemistry from their days at the University of Miami, and it was on full display on Tuesday," Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com reported. "Ward connected with Restrepo on a bullet across the middle early, and he hit Restrepo again in a team period with cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on his hip."
Restrepo has a tall task ahead of him in order to make the Titans roster. There are 13 wide receivers currently on the team, and the Titans will likely cut that number in half by the time the 53-man rosters are finalized.
His connection with Ward makes him a unique undrafted free agent, but the odds are still stacked against him.
Tennessee will have Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett locked in, while rookie fourth-round picks Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike will also likely get in. This leaves just a few spots for the remaining nine players.
Players like Van Jefferson, Treylon Burks and James Proche will build their case to make the roster as well, and Restrepo will have to compete against those veterans for a spot on the team.
