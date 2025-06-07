Titans Rookie DB Catching Analyst's Eye
The Tennessee Titans have a lot of intrigue when it comes to their rookie class.
Most of that excitement stems from No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, but other players are catching attention.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin listed Titans third-round pick Kevin Winston Jr. as the rookie to watch at next week's mandatory minicamp.
"The Tennessee Titans’ lackluster depth at the safety position was a significant concern heading into the draft. However, they landed one of the more promising prospects in this year’s class. The Titans’ defense ranked 26th in rushing yards allowed and 23rd in rush EPA allowed. Adding a physical presence who thrives in the box was a priority," Austin wrote.
"Winston’s 2024 season was cut short by an ACL injury, but his 2023 tape showcased a high-impact defender with a fearless mentality. At 6’2”, 205 pounds with long arms and an aggressive style, Winston thrives around the line of scrimmage. He plays downhill with authority, delivers punishing hits, and adds a tone-setting element to the defense that the Titans have lacked on the back end."
"Winston is still developing in coverage, but the upside is evident. He offers immediate value as a matchup piece and run-stopping specialist while he develops the rest of his game. Winston has all the tools to evolve into a long-term starter for Tennessee."
Winston could have been a second-round pick or even a first-rounder if he stayed healthy, but the Titans were able to snag him for good value in the third round.
Tennessee needed a safety to replace veteran Quandre Diggs, who is still unsigned in free agency, and Winston has the chance to step in right away as a starter for the Titans secondary.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!