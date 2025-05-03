Cam Newton Drops Bold Statement on Titans QB Cam Ward
There was never really any doubt that the Tennessee Titans would be selecting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and Ward has seemed to fully embrace the idea of playing for the Titans throughout the whole process.
That wasn't lost on former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who immediately took note of Ward's attitude during some clips that surfaced of the ex-Miami Hurricanes star.
“Some of those clips kinda came out in a way where Cam Ward’s mental was at a state where it was like, ‘Yo, I’m extremely intentional of where I want to go,'” Newton said on his 4th & 1 podcast. “Dating back to his pro day, right? To him looking at the Tennessee Titans to say, ‘I’m your guy.’ Right?"
Newton added that Houston Oilers legend Warren Moon was even perfectly fine with allowing Ward to wear his retired No. 1 (remember: the Titans were once the Oilers before deciding to move from Houston).
"He’s been a person that has gotten the graces of even Warren Moon to be able to wear the No. 1. That’s extremely big," Newton added. "You don’t just give numbers up to randoms. You don’t just give numbers up to pedestrians. You just don’t give numbers up to guys that aren’t ‘the guy.'”
Ward was far and away the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft class, and that was made very evident by the fact that another signal-caller did not come off the board until Jaxson Dart went to the New York Giants at No. 25.
Tennessee just trudged through a miserable 2024 campaign in which its quarterback situation was among the worst in the NFL, but now, the Titans seem to have their long-term answer under center.
