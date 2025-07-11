Cam Ward Adds to Titans Underdog Story
Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans might come up in a picture next to the word "underdog" in a dictionary.
The Titans are starting from rock bottom after holding the No. 1 overall pick and they chose Cam Ward out of Miami to be their quarterback of the future.
Like the Titans, Ward also started from the bottom. He has worked his way to the top and the Titans hope they can do the same with him leading the charge.
"For much of this century, Tennessee’s quarterback play has fluctuated between passable and the stuff nightmares are made of," NFL.com contributor Dan Parr wrote.
"The Titans have had a bottom-six scoring offense for three years in a row, and the franchise has drafted four quarterbacks in the top 10 since 2005 (most in the NFL). The new hope is Ward, who went from a zero-star recruit to the first overall pick of this year’s draft."
"He had success at all three of his college stops, going from Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami, and I want to see him finally bring some stability to the position. He has the tools to do it, if he can just limit the YOLO throws that come back to bite him. So, this selection is for you, Titans fans. Let’s go, Cam."
Ward is the perfect feel-good story in the NFL and a storybook ending would be leading a team to a Super Bowl victory.
The Titans are the perfect team to help drive the story since they have not won a Super Bowl in their entire franchise's history. They have only been to the Super Bowl once 25 years ago where they effectively lost by a yard to the St. Louis Rams.
Now, it's time for Ward to have his chance to take the Titans across the finish line.
