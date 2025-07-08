Titans' Music City Miracle Among Best NFL Moments
The Tennessee Titans may not have the richest history in the NFL among its 32 franchises, but one moment is etched into many football fans' memories.
In 2000, the Titans were playing the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round trailing by one point with just seconds to go. The Bills kicked the ball off to the Titans, who pulled off one of the best special teams plays of all-time.
Here's a look at the play:
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin named the "Music City Miracle" as the eighth-best moment in the NFL over the past 25 years.
"The Bills are no strangers to big-game heartbreak, as we mentioned earlier," Benjamin wrote.
"Their 1999 season was spoiled in January 2000, when the Tennessee Titans used a long lateral pass from Frank Wycheck to Kevin Dyson on the game's final kickoff to pull off a stunning 75-yard walk-off return touchdown. The only thing that mars the miracle in hindsight is the fact the Titans had another stunner coming."
The Titans went on to win the game against the Bills and advance to the Divisional Round to beat Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts by a 19-16 score.
In the AFC Championship, they played the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went 14-2 throughout the season. Jacksonville's lone losses in the year came against the Titans, who beat them again in the AFC Championship.
The Titans played in the only Super Bowl in franchise history against the St. Louis Rams, where they trailed 23-16 in the final minutes. Quarterback Steve McNair led the Titans on a potential touchdown drive, but the final play ended on the 1-yard line, giving the Rams the victory.
The Titans haven't been back to the Super Bowl since, but the hope is that No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward can lead them there sometime during his career.
