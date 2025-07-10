All Titans

Titans Training Camp Battle Brewing

The Tennessee Titans have a battle between two players likely fighting for one spot.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle goes through drills during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Tennessee Titans tight end Josh Whyle goes through drills during minicamp at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are just a few weeks away from training camp, where the team's depth chart and roster will be finalized.

At the tight end position, there's a bit of uncertainty, especially when it comes to who will round out the position group.

Team reporter Jim Wyatt believes there is a competition for the third spot on the depth chart between David Martin-Robinson, Josh Whyle and Thomas Odukoya.

"Martin-Robinson is an ascending player who had a really good offseason, and I feel pretty good about his standing on the roster. Whyle, now in his third season, needs to step things up as he tries to hold on to a roster spot while holding off the competition, which also includes Odukoya, who will show up when the pads come on," Wyatt wrote.

Of the three, Whyle is the likeliest to stick on because he was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He caught 28 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown last season with the Titans while Martin-Robinson had just one grab for six yards.

Odukoya appeared in two games for the Titans last season but played just one snap on offense and 36 snaps on special teams. He is part of the league's International Pathway Program and is a development project for the Titans.

Ultimately, the Titans will have fourth-year pro Chig Okonkwo and fourth-round rookie Gunnar Helm vying for most of the snaps at the tight end position, but there will still be depth behind them.

Training camp will provide the opportunity for the players in the bottom third of the roster to fight for their chance to prove that they belong on the team for the upcoming season.

Titans training camp begins when rookies and veterans both report on July 22.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News