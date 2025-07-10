Titans Training Camp Battle Brewing
The Tennessee Titans are just a few weeks away from training camp, where the team's depth chart and roster will be finalized.
At the tight end position, there's a bit of uncertainty, especially when it comes to who will round out the position group.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt believes there is a competition for the third spot on the depth chart between David Martin-Robinson, Josh Whyle and Thomas Odukoya.
"Martin-Robinson is an ascending player who had a really good offseason, and I feel pretty good about his standing on the roster. Whyle, now in his third season, needs to step things up as he tries to hold on to a roster spot while holding off the competition, which also includes Odukoya, who will show up when the pads come on," Wyatt wrote.
Of the three, Whyle is the likeliest to stick on because he was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He caught 28 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown last season with the Titans while Martin-Robinson had just one grab for six yards.
Odukoya appeared in two games for the Titans last season but played just one snap on offense and 36 snaps on special teams. He is part of the league's International Pathway Program and is a development project for the Titans.
Ultimately, the Titans will have fourth-year pro Chig Okonkwo and fourth-round rookie Gunnar Helm vying for most of the snaps at the tight end position, but there will still be depth behind them.
Training camp will provide the opportunity for the players in the bottom third of the roster to fight for their chance to prove that they belong on the team for the upcoming season.
Titans training camp begins when rookies and veterans both report on July 22.
