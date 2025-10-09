Cam Ward Hungry For Another Titans Win
The Tennessee Titans have a win under their belt after beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, but the team is moving forward to their next matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Titans quarterback Cam Ward is looking for the team to improve as it continues its two-game west coast road stretch.
"(We've) got to get better," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We still have a lot to just prove to ourselves, just from an execution standpoint, offensively and defensively. Then we still got to give a lot more wins."
While the Titans pulled out a 22-21 win over the Cardinals, it doesn't show a reflection of the entire game. The Titans only had two field goals in the first half, one that was created on a long Chimere Dike kickoff return.
Ward spoke on what went wrong for the Titans offense against the Cardinals.
"Just a lot of easy stuff that I missed, personally, especially me and the receiver core as a unit," Ward said via Wyatt.
"A lot of times really just ball placement where I need to put the ball to make it a more catchable ball for them and a runner's ball for them, put it on their chest, let them turn the field and get some YACs. So just continue to be accurate and then all of us taking accountability and trying to get better every day.
"(Later in the game) I just think we executed, honestly. From myself going to the right place with the ball to everybody on the offensive line doing their job which they did the whole game and the receiver room us connecting on our intermediate, our short game, and our in our deep shots. I think just everything just flourished on those drives and we just got to have more drives like."
The biggest emphasis from a tangible standpoint for the Titans comes with the team's ability to keep the ball in their hands. Ward is hoping to make sure the team doesn't get too lost in the fray.
"Not having interceptions, fumbles, negative plays, that's the biggest thing," Ward said via Wyatt. "A lot of times throughout the season, we've always shot ourselves in the foot, and we didn't do that towards the end of the game, so we just got to build off that."
If the Titans can limit their mistakes against a beatable Raiders squad, they could be on a happy flight for the second week in a row with a far different mindset for the rest of the season.
