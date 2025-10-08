Titans HC Still Pushing After First Win
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, through 22 games at the position, has a mere four wins in what has almost been one-and-a-half seasons. Though his seat, perhaps still burning hotter than would be comfortable, gained a tad bit of security following the team's fiery comeback win on the road over the Arizona Cardinals this past weekend.
Now 1-4, many saw the long-overdue victory as a bastion of momentum for a team that was potentially another loss away from teetering over the proverbial "rebuild" edge one more. Yet Callahan sees cracks in the newfound armor and, moving forward, wants his team to keep improving.
"Still plenty of things we've got to correct and get better at," he mused. ""That's every week and you try to maintain the same demeanor that you have when you lose as when you win and things got to get corrected every game. Every game is always going to have that. So we're getting through that process but really some pretty cool individual performances in the game that these guys stepped up when we needed their best."
Among a notable batch of compelling performances, two stood out on the offense specifically in quarterback Cam Ward and, tethered to his success, veteren wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Both set season highs in yardage thrown and caught, with 265 and 131 respectively, connecting on a nearly 50-yard pass on the final drive of the game to bring Tennessee into field goal range and seal the deal.
While the win came by way of a team effort, especial performances from the team's anticipated stars are what put the Titans over the top.
"And we've been looking for a couple of weeks now to have our best players play their best," Callahan continued, "and I think we got that from quite a few guys over the course of the game." Going forward, the Titans will have to be reliant on these trends continuing if they want to see the victories stack up.
While that's a daunting idea given the team's wishy-washy success up to this point, now that it has happened once, it may have simply been a matter of "seeing a shot go in" to get the team on the right track. Next, in the last game of their three game road stretch, Tennessee will travel to Las Vegas to face down an equivalent 1-4 Raiders team.
Don't look now - seriously, don't - but if the Titans were to go on a season-salvaging run, it would have to be right now. All eyes are on Brian Callahan, more than anyone else, as he works to save both his team's, and his own, reputation.
