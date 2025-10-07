Titans Offense Shows Growth vs. Cardinals
The Tennessee Titans offense is on the rise after a 22-21 victory against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 on the road.
The performance came after being shut out by the Houston Texans in Week 4. This was the second week where the Titans switched play callers, going from head coach Brian Callahan to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree.
"I don't even know what chant was going on. But he called one hell of a game," Ward said of Hardegree.
"It would have been better, stats wise, if I would have been more efficient. If we would have been more efficient in the pass game. I think running the ball, the offensive line moved real well. They were great in the pass game today, even the running backs. I think the biggest thing is we have to be efficient every drive. "
Hardegree and the Titans offense struggled to get much going in the first half, scoring just two field goals before halftime. In the fourth quarter, the Titans managed to add 15 points on the scoreboard, much in part due to Hardegree's play calling.
In a two-minute drill, Hardegree and Ward combined to get the Titans set up for a game-winning field goal.
"Really every play is called," Ward said. "It just comes down to whether I went to check it or not. I would say just us executing the call. (The) plays that we repped a hundred times through OTA's to training camp and they worked for us. I wish I would have had (WR Chimere) 'Chim' (Dike) back on one of the plays. I missed him wide through the middle (and) ended up checking it down. I just think that's something that we have to get better at."
The decision to go from Callahan to Hardegree looked troublesome a week ago after the Titans scored zero points against the Texans. However, the decision looks a little smarter now.
The Titans have some room to grow ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but this victory should give the team some confidence to try and start a winning streak.
