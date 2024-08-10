Can Brian Callahan Really Win AFC South for Titans?
In the past seven years, at least one head coach has won their division in the first year of their tenure. The Tennessee Titans hired Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to be the head coach and with six of the eight divisions having at least one new head coach, who will be the one to win their division this year?
Callahan is entering a division where the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts all finished above .500 and have young quarterbacks with high ceilings.
Titans’ new general manager Ran Carthon did not shy away from the challenge of overtaking the AFC South in year one. Signing veterans including receiver Calvin Ridley, center Lloyd Cushenburry, trading for superstar cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, and many other savvy vets. The Titans have all the experience needed to help out the young coaching staff.
Bucky Brooks, an analyst for NFL.com ranked Callahan sixth out of the eight first-year head coaches to win the division right away.
“Last season, Tennessee registered double-digit losses for the second consecutive year, while the other three teams in the AFC South each posted winning records. Credit Titans general manager Ran Carthon for assembling a veteran-laden roster dotted with former blue-chippers on each side of the ball around second-year pro Will Levis at QB. Callahan will need to earn the trust of his team with his knowledge and expertise, but the Titans could lean on the vets' savvy, experience and wisdom to knock off the talented up-and-comers within their division,” Brooks wrote.
The Titans also brought in veterans who were familiar with the coaching staff. Titans newly acquired slot receiver Tyler Boyd has been in the league for eight seasons and has worked under Callahan since 2019. Safety Jamal Adams also signed with the Titans in early July and he has a history with first-time defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. Adams played under Wilson with the Jets where he had his best seasons, including his only All-Pro year. The two can serve as the voice of reason between the young coaching staff and the experienced filled roster.
The AFC South may be one of the toughest divisions to win. Every team has a young promising quarterback and have made offseason moves with aspirations to make the playoffs. But with a talented roster, Callahan looks to shake it up and continue the trend of first-year coaches to win their division.
