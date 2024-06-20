Titans CB Among Best in NFL
When the Tennessee Titans traded for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed earlier this offseason, they knew they were dealing for one of the league's best at the position.
But Sneed isn't just one of the league's best cornerbacks. He's one of the top players in the entire league.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco labeled him as the 51st-best player in the NFL.
"After four seasons with the Chiefs, he was traded to the Titans this spring. He is a good man-cover player who often takes on the opposition's best receiver. He didn't give up a touchdown during the regular season," Prisco writes.
Sauce Gardner (New York Jets, No. 12), Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos, No. 25), Trent McDuffie (Kansas City Chiefs, No. 30), Antoine Winfield Jr. (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 31), Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears, No. 34), Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens, No. 36) and Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins, No. 43) were the only defensive backs rated higher than Sneed on the list.
Sneed had four solid years with the Chiefs and was part of the past two Super Bowl champions, but Kansas City was not going to be able to pay him the extension he wanted, which is why a trade to the Titans took place.
Sneed is now expected to be a shutdown cornerback in a defense led by first-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, and he'll be paid like one too. Back in March, Sneed signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Titans shortly after the trade.
So, now he is aptly paid for the job he is set to do.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!