Cardinals Cut Former Titans Starter
Former Tennessee Titans starting offensive lineman Dennis Daley is in search of a new team as the regular season approaches.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to release Daley despite signing him to a two-year, $3.2 million deal in March 2023. He spent most of last season on injured reserve, seeing 77 total snaps across three total appearances (one start) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the reports of Daley's release while speaking to the media Monday.
"Yeah, that's confirmed," Gannon said of Daley. "I appreciate all his hard work. He's a warrior, man. He's been fun to be around for the last year and a half."
Daley was originally a sixth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first three years of his career in Charlotte, N.C., starting 21 of 34 games for the Panthers. Despite having a notable role on the offensive line, Carolina traded him and a 2024 seventh-round pick to Tennessee in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick in Aug. 2022.
The move ended up paying dividends for Daley, who went on to have arguably the best season of his career with the Titans during the 2022 campaign. He played in all 17 contests and started a career-high 15 games during the regular season while blocking for star running back Derrick Henry, who finished the year with 349 carries for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Daley played 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps in 12 games during his only season in Tennessee, which included a 75-snap day in a 20-16 Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars to close out the 2022 campaign.
Given his experience and proven availability, it wouldn't be a surprise if Daley signs with a new team before the regular season begins.
