Cardinals Veteran Makes Too Much Sense For Titans
The Tennessee Titans have a lack of depth at the linebacker position, but there could be an easy fix in free agency.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski listed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White as a potential bargain-bin free agent that can help any team in the NFL, including the Titans.
"In White's last four seasons between the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, he has averaged 120 tackles, including 110 or more during three of those years," Sobleski wrote.
"The 2018 fourth-round draft pick has never found a long-term home, though, which may be a byproduct of how he came into the league as a 218-pound safety convert. He's never going to be viewed as a downhill option. He does have the production numbers as a run-and-chase linebacker to warrant strong consideration by those teams still in need of help along the second line of defense."
"The 29-year-old veteran is reliable. The league's physicality hasn't worn him down. In fact, he's played in all 17 regular-season games during three of the last four campaigns."
A team like the Titans that needs linebackers more than Santa needs reindeer should be all over White.
The Titans plan on having Cody Barton, who signed a three-year deal this offseason, as the team's starting linebacker. The second starting spot next to him remains a mystery.
Otis Reese IV, James Williams Sr. and Cedric Gray are all competing for the second starting job, but there isn't a candidate that is standing out from the pack going into training camp.
The Titans could add a player like White to start next to Barton while the rest of the linebackers serve as depth pieces. This would make the defense a little bit better going into the season.
