Titans Give Update on Injured WR
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but they may not have a key piece of the offense ready to go.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed nearly all of training camp after suffering a strained knee injury in late July. However, he's getting closer to his return, and coach Brian Callahan shared a positive update about his status.
"Looks like Hop," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "He's been great. He's been really communicative about how he feels and where his body's at and making sure he's getting to work to be ready to play. So everything he's done has been exactly what we're looking for in terms of communication and process. So, that's been positive."
Hopkins was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, a sign that he could be ready for Sunday's game. The Titans need to decide if they want to risk Hopkins suffering further injury, because rushing him back too soon could cause issues for them down the line.
Hopkins is entering his 12th year in the NFL, so he knows what how grueling the season can be on the body. He continues to listen to his body and communicate with the training staff.
The Titans would prefer to have Hopkins out there however as he adds a dynamic to the offense that nobody else on the roster can provide. He's a true No. 1 receiver for quarterback Will Levis and he draws so much attention from opposing secondaries.
With Calvin Ridley lining up opposite Hopkins, the Titans have a true one-two punch that works far better if both are on the field as opposed to just one, and that opens up the entire offense for Tennessee.
Kickoff between the Titans and Bears is scheduled for 12 noon CT on Sunday from Soldier Field.
