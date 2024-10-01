Could Titans Get Decent Return in WR Trade?
The Tennessee Titans are still hoping to see former first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks develop and start reaching his full potential. Unfortunately, he has not shown many signs that he will be able to do that.
While the team is holding out hope, they could very well consider a trade if the right offer comes along.
Keeping that in mind, there is a team that is being urged to consider pursuing a trade for Burks. That team is the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bleacher Report has suggested that the Raiders should consider pursuing a trade with the Titans for Burks.
"Trading for Treylon Burks would give the Raiders an injection of young talent. Burks has not worked out in Tennessee since the Titans used a first-round pick to draft him, but he's only 24 years old. The physical traits that made him a first-round prospect are still there, but it might take a new situation to bring that potential out. The Titans have barely used the former first-round pick after rebuilding their own receiving corps this offseason, so he should come cheap."
Now, the question becomes, what could Tennessee end up getting for the young wide receiver?
Throughout his young career, Burks has played in 26 total games. In those appearances, he has caught just 52 passes for 689 yards and a single touchdown.
Clearly, those numbers are nothing close to what the Titans were expecting when they drafted Burks with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
What could they expect from Las Vegas or any other team in a Burks trade? More than likely, the top asking price would be a fifth-round pick. That might even be a stretch.
A much more likely trade return would be a sixth or even a seventh-round draft pick.
At that price, Tennessee would have to ask themselves a serious question. Is there still a chance Burks can turn his career around? If they think it's possible, it would be more wise to keep him than trade him for such a late pick that likely wouldn't mean much for the Titans' future.
